 

CRMLS Selects CoreLogic to Provide Real Estate Professionals with State-of-the-Art Multiple Listing Platform and Interactive Homebuying Portal

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.03.2021, 15:41  |  19   |   |   

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today announced a new multi-year renewal agreement with California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), the nation’s largest and most recognized MLS with more than 100,000 users from 40 real estate associations, boards and multiple listing organizations. As part of the agreement, CoreLogic will provide a variety of digital real estate solutions to CRMLS in addition to the already adopted CoreLogic multiple listing solution, public-record database and security suite. This includes access to OneHome – the interactive portal that transforms the homebuying experience – enabling virtual collaboration between agents, homebuyers and other important constituents engaged in the homebuying journey. Homebuyers can score property preferences to match them with their dream home. The marketplace connects homebuyers to mortgage, homeowner’s insurance and home improvement resources, including important broker and agent recommendations.

“We have experienced strong and steady growth in recent years and CoreLogic, being the provider of Matrix and Realist, has been a significant part of that,” said Art Carter, CEO of CRMLS. “Through our participating associations, we are committed to delivering superior property data combined with innovative technology that supports our users’ business goals.”

Trusted by the largest multiple listing organizations in North America and more than 1.2 million real estate professionals, CoreLogic provides the most robust and feature-rich multiple listing ecosystem available in the industry.

“CoreLogic powers real estate professionals with integrated digital platforms that enable faster, more intuitive ways for their customers to find their dream homes,” said Olumide Soroye, Managing Director, CoreLogic Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions. “We are thrilled to continue our longstanding relationship with CRMLS as it serves a diverse and dynamic market known for its innovation and shares our strong commitment to delivering superior, digital solutions that empower agents and consumers. This renewal solidifies our strong past performance and validates our vision to transform the real estate industry.”

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), the leading provider of property insights and solutions, promotes a healthy housing market and thriving communities. Through its enhanced property data solutions, services and technologies, CoreLogic enables real estate professionals, financial institutions, insurance carriers, government agencies and other housing market participants to help millions of people find, buy and protect their homes. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

CORELOGIC, the CoreLogic logo, ONEHOME, MATRIX, AND REALIST are trademarks of CoreLogic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CoreLogic Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CRMLS Selects CoreLogic to Provide Real Estate Professionals with State-of-the-Art Multiple Listing Platform and Interactive Homebuying Portal CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today announced a new multi-year renewal agreement with California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), the nation’s largest and most …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
The Humana Foundation Awards Nearly $1 Million in a Second Year Investment to Kingsley House and ...
Vertex Receives Australian TGA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ...
Amplitude Surgical – Limited Decline in Operating Performances in H1 2020-21
VIZIO Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Total Gabon: News Release 2020 Financial Results
BALYO Pursues Its Collaboration With XPO Logistics in a Series of Tests of Intelligent Reach Truck ...
BlackRock Nominates Hans E. Vestberg to Board of Directors
Air Liquide: Combined General Meeting on May 4, 2021: Publication of the Notice of Meeting
Median Technologies: Highly Successful Capital Increase via a Private Placement of 28.1 Million Euros
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
Trinseo Announces Pricing of Senior Notes and Term Loans to Fund the Acquisition of Arkema’s PMMA ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
Certainty in Outlook: CoreLogic’s Home Price Index Forecasts Provide Accurate Results, According to Latest Validation Report
11.03.21
Home Equity Continues to Soar: Homeowners Gained Over $1.5 Trillion in Equity in 2020, CoreLogic Reports
09.03.21
A Look Back: US Mortgage Delinquency Rates Experience Record Highs and Lows in 2020, CoreLogic Reports
05.03.21
CoreLogic Partners with Echo Bravo Productions in Docu-Series to Provide Relief to Communities in the Wake of Louisiana Hurricanes
04.03.21
CoreLogic Responds to CoStar Regarding its Revised Acquisition Proposal
02.03.21
In High Gear: Annual US Home Price Appreciation Reaches Double Digits in January, CoreLogic Reports
01.03.21
CoreLogic Confirms Receipt of Revised Acquisition Proposal from CoStar
01.03.21
CoreLogic Reports Record Full-Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Revenue, Operating Income, Profit Margins and Cash Flow
25.02.21
Donegal Insurance Group Selects CoreLogic’s Leading Property & Casualty Claims Workflow and Management Solution to Enhance Customer Experience