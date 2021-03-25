 

Holding conditions for the Combined General Meeting of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE on May 12, 2021, availability of its explanatory documentation and the 2020 Universal Registration Document

Paris, Amsterdam, March 25, 2021

Holding conditions for the Combined General Meeting of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE on May 12, 2021, availability of its explanatory documentation and the 2020 Universal Registration Document

In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and in order to take into account the measures taken by the authorities to refrain the spread of the virus and the related health safety recommendations, the Management Board decided, in accordance with the provisions of Order n°2020-321 of March 25, 2020, and Decree n°2020-418 of April 10, 2020, as extended by Decree n°2021-255 of  March 9, 2021, and the Decree n°2021-296 of March 19, 2021, that the Combined General Meeting of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE will be held, exceptionally, in closed session, without the physical presence of shareholders and other individuals entitled to attend, on Wednesday May 12, 2021, at 10:30 am at its registered office in Paris.

As of the date of this publication, several administrative measures that restrict or prohibit travel and/or collective gatherings for health reasons in the context of the exceptional situation related to COVID-19, are preventing the physical presence of shareholders at the Combined General Meeting including:

  • reinforced sanitary restriction measures are implemented in 16 departments;
  • various restrictions on the travel of persons from one country to another;
  • the in principle prohibition of gatherings, meetings or activities of more than 6 people in places open to the public and the related closure of conference and meeting rooms; and
  • the requirement to comply with hygiene and social distancing measures throughout the territory, in all places and under all circumstances.

             
Consequently, in order to protect the health of employees and shareholders of the Company, the General Meeting must be held in closed session. The Management Board keeps the right to reassess the situation no later than two days before the date of publication of the convening notice (Avis de convocation), in the event of a favourable change in the health situation allowing the regulatory health constraints to be lifted and subject to organizational requirements.

