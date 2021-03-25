Paris, Amsterdam, March 25, 2021

Press release

Holding conditions for the Combined General Meeting of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE on May 12, 2021, availability of its explanatory documentation and the 2020 Universal Registration Document

In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and in order to take into account the measures taken by the authorities to refrain the spread of the virus and the related health safety recommendations, the Management Board decided, in accordance with the provisions of Order n°2020-321 of March 25, 2020, and Decree n°2020-418 of April 10, 2020, as extended by Decree n°2021-255 of March 9, 2021, and the Decree n°2021-296 of March 19, 2021, that the Combined General Meeting of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE will be held, exceptionally, in closed session, without the physical presence of shareholders and other individuals entitled to attend, on Wednesday May 12, 2021, at 10:30 am at its registered office in Paris.