Royal Gold Announces Virtual Investor Update on Tuesday, April 20

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.03.2021   

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, “Royal Gold” or the “Company,” “we” or “our”) announced today that management will host a virtual Investor Update to provide an in-depth review and discussion of Royal Gold’s business on Tuesday, April 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ET. Prepared remarks by members of Royal Gold’s management team will be followed by a live question and answer session.

Access to the live event will be available through: Royal Gold Investor Update

Dial-in numbers:

855-209-8260 (U.S.); toll free
855-669-9657 (Canada); toll free
412-542-4106 (International)

A replay of the event will be available on the Royal Gold website under:

www.royalgold.com/investors/events-presentations

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned interests on 189 properties on five continents, including interests on 41 producing mines and 17 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “RGLD.” The Company’s website is located at www.royalgold.com

Wertpapier


