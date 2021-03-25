Royal Gold Announces Virtual Investor Update on Tuesday, April 20

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, “Royal Gold” or the “Company,” “we” or “our”) announced today that management will host a virtual Investor Update to provide an in-depth review and discussion of Royal Gold’s business on Tuesday, April 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ET. Prepared remarks by members of Royal Gold’s management team will be followed by a live question and answer session.

Access to the live event will be available through: Royal Gold Investor Update