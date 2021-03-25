Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

WOOSTER, Ohio, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX:WAYN), (the “Company”), the holding company parent of Wayne Savings Community Bank (the “Bank”), has declared a cash dividend increase of $0.01 to $0.21 per share of the Company’s common stock for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The quarterly cash dividend will be paid on April 28, 2021 to stockholders of record as of April 14, 2021.



Established in 1899, Wayne Savings Community Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc., has eleven full-service banking locations in the communities of Wooster, Ashland, Millersburg, Rittman, Lodi, North Canton, Creston and Fredericksburg, Ohio. At December 31, 2020, Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. reported total assets of $591.6 million, deposits of $484.6 million, and stockholders’ equity of $52.1 million, or 8.8% of total assets.