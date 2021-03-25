The First Bancorp Declares First Quarter Dividend

The Board of Directors of The First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNLC), the parent company of First National Bank, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 31 cents per share. This first quarter dividend is payable April 16, 2021 to shareholders of record as of April 6, 2021. Based on the March 24, 2021 closing price of $28.08 per share, the annualized dividend of $1.24 per share translates to a yield of 4.42%.

"The First Bancorp reported record annual earnings in 2020," remarked President & Chief Executive Officer, Tony C. McKim. "I'm pleased that the Company's Board of Directors continues to view paying a generous cash dividend as an appropriate way to share this success with our shareholders."