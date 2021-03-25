 
AmerisourceBergen Prices $1.525 Billion 0.737% Senior Notes Due 2023 and $1.0 Billion 2.700% Senior Notes Due 2031

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.03.2021, 23:41  |  90   |   |   

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) today announced that it priced $1.525 billion aggregate principal amount of its 0.737% Senior Notes due March 15, 2023 (the “2023 Notes”) and $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of its 2.700% Senior Notes due March 15, 2031 (the “2031 Notes” and, together with the 2023 Notes, the “Notes”), in an underwritten registered public offering. The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement AmerisourceBergen filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 20, 2018. The offering is expected to close on March 30, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. AmerisourceBergen intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to finance the acquisition of the majority of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.’s Alliance Healthcare businesses and related fees and expenses, and for general corporate purposes.

The joint book-running managers for the offering are J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC. Earlier today, AmerisourceBergen filed a preliminary prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus with the SEC in connection with the offering of the Notes. Copies of these materials can be made available by contacting: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by telephone: 1-866-803-9204; c/o BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255, Attention: Prospectus Department, by email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; c/o Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street - New York, NY 10014, Attention: Prospectus Department, by email: prospectus@morganstanley.com or by telephone: (866) 718-1649; and c/o Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, Attn: WFS Customer Service, by email: wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com or by telephone: 1-800-645-3751. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus are also available on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov.

