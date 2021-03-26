 
checkAd

JMP Group Appoints Mark Lehmann President

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.03.2021, 11:45  |  12   |   |   

JMP Group LLC (NYSE: JMP), an investment banking and alternative asset management firm, today announced that Mark Lehmann, chief executive officer of JMP Securities, the company’s primary operating subsidiary, has additionally been named president of JMP Group. Mr. Lehmann continues to serve as a member of the company’s board of directors and its executive committee.

“I’ve known Mark for nearly 30 years and have worked alongside him at JMP for more than 17,” said Joe Jolson, chairman and chief executive officer of JMP Group. “During that time, he has been a tireless leader, creating unique relationships across our firm and with many of our most important corporate and institutional clients. Mark’s appointment as president recognizes that JMP Group and JMP Securities are largely converging as we continue to streamline our business model. In his expanded role, Mark will not only guide our investment banking activities but will also help shape our corporate investment strategy as we execute on our long-term growth plan.”

Lehmann joined JMP Group in 2003. He was previously the global director of institutional sales and the global director of equity research at Banc of America Securities, after serving as an institutional salesperson at the firm and its predecessor, Montgomery Securities. Lehmann holds a JD degree from the New York University School of Law and an undergraduate degree from the University of Illinois. He is a certified public accountant.

About JMP Group
 JMP Group LLC is a diversified capital markets firm that provides investment banking, equity research, and sales and trading services to corporate and institutional clients as well as alternative asset management products and services to institutional and high-net-worth investors. JMP Group conducts its investment banking and research, sales and trading activities through JMP Securities; its hedge fund, venture capital and private capital activities through Harvest Capital Strategies and JMP Asset Management; and the management of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ: HCAP), a business development company, through HCAP Advisors. For more information, visit www.jmpg.com.

2021 JMP Group LLC

JMP Group LLC Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

JMP Group Appoints Mark Lehmann President JMP Group LLC (NYSE: JMP), an investment banking and alternative asset management firm, today announced that Mark Lehmann, chief executive officer of JMP Securities, the company’s primary operating subsidiary, has additionally been named president …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Okta Welcomes Kendall Collins as Chief Marketing Officer
CytRx Comments on Fiscal Year 2020 Results and Highlights Strategic Progress
European Medicines Agency Accepts Marketing Authorization Application for Enfortumab Vedotin
Joint FDA Advisory Committee Votes on Application for Tanezumab for the Treatment of Osteoarthritis ...
NextDecade, Oxy Low Carbon Ventures Sign Term Sheet for CO2 Transportation and Storage in South ...
AEye to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Universal Electronics Inc. to Work with Instreamatic to Deliver Voice-Enabled Interactive ...
Titel
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Announces ‘IDM 2.0’ Strategy for Manufacturing, Innovation and Product ...
Certain Morgan Stanley Closed-End Funds Declare Quarterly Dividends
Odonate Therapeutics Announces Discontinuation of Development of Tesetaxel
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer