Cinemark Rolls Out the Red Carpet with Oscar Movie Week In-Theatre Festival

“Cinemark is thrilled to be giving the big screen treatment to the past year’s best films and to bring back one of our most popular programs of the year with our annual Oscar Movie Week,” said Justin McDaniel, Cinemark SVP of global content strategy. “These films and shorts deserve nothing less than the cinematic experience, and there is no place more cinematic than Cinemark with our immersive viewing environment. We are happy to welcome moviegoers back for this time-honored tradition.”

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. , one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, is rolling out the red carpet for the 93 rd Oscars with its annual Oscar Movie Week festival. From Friday , April 19 , through Sunday , April 25 , film’s biggest fans can catch all of this year’s Best Picture and some of the Best Shorts nominated films at more than 100 participating Cinemark theatres in partnership with Focus Features. Tickets are now on sale now at Cinemark.com or on the Cinemark app.

Movie lovers can pick and choose the films they would like to see, whether just a few or Cinemark’s entire Oscar Movie Week offering. Feature-length Best Picture nominees will be playing in participating Cinemark theatres from April 19 through April 25, and tickets are $5 for each film. Movie enthusiasts looking to just catch the shorts can purchase a $10 ticket to see all shorts between April 23 and April 25. For the full list of nominees included in the festival and to see showtimes and purchase tickets, visit Cinemark.com/movieweek.

Those looking for a big win of their own can follow Cinemark on Instagram and tag a friend on Cinemark’s Oscar Movie Week Sweepstakes posts from April 6 through April 15 for a chance to win tickets to the festival.

For all details on Oscar Movie Week, including participating theatres, showtimes and how to purchase tickets, visit Cinemark.com/movieweek.

The Cinemark Standard

The exhibitor has consistently received 96 percent guest satisfaction with Cinemark protecting their health and safety. Moreover, a resounding number of those moviegoers polled stated they would return and would also recommend visiting Cinemark to a friend.

The health and safety of employees, guests and communities is a top priority. Cinemark Totem Lake and XD will open with The Cinemark Standard, greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience. Employees undergo extensive training on all new protocols and wear face masks while working, in addition to completing a wellness check-in prior to every shift. Each theatre also has a designated Chief Clean and Safety Monitor on duty to ensure the highest standards of safety, physical distancing, cleanliness and sanitization.