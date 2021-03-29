 
checkAd

TechTarget Honors APAC’s Most Innovative Technology Projects with New Regional Awards Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.03.2021, 07:06  |  51   |   |   

TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, honored top technology projects across Asia Pacific (APAC) in a new awards program recognizing achievement in digital transformation.

The Computer Weekly Innovation Awards APAC, sponsored by Red Hat, celebrates successful initiatives across seven verticals. A panel of independent industry leaders, including some of the region’s leading CIOs, evaluated nominations submitted by TechTarget’s 5 million registered members in APAC. The judges selected industry winners and an overall Project of the Year based on both innovation and delivering business value.

“I am incredibly impressed with the quality of the nominations we received and the impact these projects have on companies in our region, especially in these unprecedented times,” said Aaron Tan, TechTarget’s executive editor for Asia Pacific. “Our winners exemplify what can be accomplished when IT and business leaders come together to drive organizational change through impactful projects that are more than just digital window dressing.”

Jon Panker, TechTarget’s managing director for Asia Pacific added: “It’s only because of TechTarget’s direct relationship with an audience of technology buyers that we have insights into these achievements and can celebrate them. We’re proud to shine a spotlight on the technology innovation that is happening across Asia Pacific.”

Winners

  • Project of the Year/Financial Services: DBS Bank (Singapore) — Unified, digitalized credit system transformation
  • Public Sector: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (India) — IoT-based digital product management system
  • Telecommunications: Jio Platforms Limited (India) — Machine learning-based network monitoring initiative
  • Retail: Flybuys (Australia) — Accelerated partner onboarding and service rollouts via cloud migration
  • Manufacturing: Sime Darby Industrial (Malaysia) — inService application suite to improve efficiencies, streamline operations and automate processes
  • Healthcare: Zuellig Pharma (Singapore) — COVID-19 vaccine management system to speed distribution and administration
  • Transportation: Singapore Airlines (Singapore) — Blockchain-based airline loyalty wallet for deeper customer engagement

Honorable Mention

  • Bharti Airtel (India) — Cloud rollout to improve network management and new service launches
  • NUHS (Singapore) — Robotic process automation initiative to automate and facilitate administration of COVID-19 swab patient records

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 140 highly targeted technology-specific websites, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) is a division of TechTarget and BrightTALK Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TechTarget.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, Denver, London, Manchester (UK), Munich, New York, Paris, Phoenix, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on Twitter @TechTarget.

(C) 2021 TechTarget, Inc. All rights reserved. TechTarget and the TechTarget logo are registered trademarks and BrightTALK, Enterprise Strategy Group and Computer Weekly are trademarks of TechTarget. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

TechTarget Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TechTarget Honors APAC’s Most Innovative Technology Projects with New Regional Awards Program TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, honored top technology projects across Asia Pacific (APAC) in a new awards program recognizing achievement in digital transformation. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
McAfee MVISION Cloud Native Application Protection Platform Now Generally Available
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action ...
ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Investors to Secure ...
Study Investigates the Impact of Automating Respiration Rate Measurement Using Masimo Rad-G with ...
QIAGEN Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for NeuMoDx Multiplex Test Expanding COVID-19 ...
TechTarget Honors APAC’s Most Innovative Technology Projects with New Regional Awards Program
Cazoo to Become Listed on NYSE through $7.0 Billion Business Combination with AJAX I
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer