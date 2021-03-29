 
Hexagon Agility receives orders from UPS for CNG trucks

Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, signed a master services agreement in October 2019 with UPS, the world's largest package delivery company, to supply compressed natural gas (CNG) and renewable natural gas (RNG) fuel systems for medium and heavy-duty trucks as well as terminal tractors.

Hexagon Agility has received its first 2021 orders under this agreement, which represent an estimated total value of USD 8.1 million (approx. NOK 69 million). These orders are for ProCab systems for heavy-duty trucks.


"We are proud of our long-term collaboration with UPS, a front-runner in clean transportation,” says Seung Baik, President, Hexagon Agility. “UPS continues to pave the way, expanding and improving its smart logistics network by implementing new technologies and clean fuels to create a highly sustainable network. We are excited to support them in reaching their sustainability targets.”

Deliveries of the fuel systems are scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2021.


Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles and gas transportation solutions. Its product offerings include natural gas storage and delivery systems, Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, propane, and natural gas fuel systems. These products transport clean gaseous fuels and enable vehicles to reduce emissions while saving operating costs. Learn more at www.hexagonagility.com and follow @HexagonAgility on Twitter and LinkedIn.


Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

