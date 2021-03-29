 
Casino Group announces the launch of a new unsecured bond

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.03.2021   

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM PART OF ANY OFFER OR INVITATION TO SELL OR ISSUE, OR ANY SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR, ANY SECURITIES OF CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON S.A.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICES AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THESE RESTRICTIONS MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS.


 


Casino Group is launching a
 new senior unsecured bond maturing in April 2027

Paris, 29 March 2021,

As part of the debt refinancing transaction announced on 22 March 2021, Casino Group is today launching a new senior unsecured bond maturing in April 2027 with a targeted amount of €425 million.

The new Casino, Guichard Perrachon SA bond will include the same restrictions on dividends as those of the financings undertaken since November 2019. Therefore, dividend payments will be restricted1 unless the Group’s covenant consolidated leverage ratio is below 3.5x post-payment of any dividend2.

Together with the cash raised by the new Term Loan B Facility announced on 22 March 2021, the new bond will be used to reimburse and cancel the Group’s existing Term Loan B Facility maturing in 2024.

The settlement of the transactions is expected to occur in the coming weeks.

This press release does not constitute an offer to subscribe for the securities nor an invitation to participate in the tender offer in or from any country or jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer would be unlawful under the applicable laws and regulations.

This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities referred to in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and in accordance with applicable state and local securities laws. There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States in connection with this transaction.

