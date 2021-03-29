Casino Group announces the launch of a new unsecured bond

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICES AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THESE RESTRICTIONS MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS.

Casino Group is launching a

new senior unsecured bond maturing in April 2027

Paris, 29 March 2021,

As part of the debt refinancing transaction announced on 22 March 2021, Casino Group is today launching a new senior unsecured bond maturing in April 2027 with a targeted amount of €425 million.

The new Casino, Guichard Perrachon SA bond will include the same restrictions on dividends as those of the financings undertaken since November 2019. Therefore, dividend payments will be restricted1 unless the Group’s covenant consolidated leverage ratio is below 3.5x post-payment of any dividend2.

Together with the cash raised by the new Term Loan B Facility announced on 22 March 2021, the new bond will be used to reimburse and cancel the Group’s existing Term Loan B Facility maturing in 2024.

The settlement of the transactions is expected to occur in the coming weeks.

