Decisions taken by Enento Group Plc’s Annual General Meeting and Board of Directors

ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 29 MARCH 2021, 3:00 P.M. EEST

The Annual General Meeting of Enento Group Plc was held today at the headquarters of the company in Helsinki, Finland under special arrangements due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 95 shareholders representing 17,160,514 shares and votes were represented at the meeting. The Annual General Meeting approved the Financial Statements and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the company's CEO from liability for the financial year 2020 and resolved to approve the Remuneration report for governing bodies.

The Annual General Meeting approved the Board of Directors' proposal to distribute funds of EUR 0.95 per share as an equity repayment from the reserve for invested unrestricted shareholders’ equity of the company. The equity repayment will be paid to shareholders who are recorded in the company's shareholder register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date of the payment on 31 March 2021. The equity repayment will be paid on 12 April 2021.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to approve to amend Charter of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board as proposed by Shareholders’ Nomination Board.

DECISIONS TAKEN BY ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Board of Directors and the Auditor

In accordance with the proposal of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board, the Annual General Meeting resolved that the Board of Directors will consist of six members.

In accordance with the proposal of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board Petri Carpén, Patrick Lapveteläinen, Martin Johansson, Tiina Kuusisto and Minna Parhiala were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors. Erik Forsberg was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors.

In accordance with the proposal of the Shareholders Nomination Board, the Annual General Meeting resolved that the Chairperson of the Board of Directors be remunerated EUR 52,000 annually and that the members of the Board of Directors be remunerated EUR 36,750 annually. An attendance fee of EUR 500 shall be paid per Board of Directors meeting.

For attending the Board Committee meetings, the Chairpersons of the Committees will be remunerated EUR 500 per meeting and the Committee members shall be remunerated EUR 400 per meeting. The members of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board will not be remunerated. Reasonable travel expenses for attending the meetings will be reimbursed to the members of the Board of Directors and Shareholders’ Nomination Board.

