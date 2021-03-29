DECISIONS of the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting of VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA, AS held on March 29, 2021

Voting results: decision is taken with the required majority of votes

To exclude all bearer shares of joint stock company “VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA” from JSC “Nasdaq Riga” Baltic Second list.

1. On exclusion of shares from the regulated market.





2. Election of the Council and setting remuneration for the members of the Council.

1) To release from the office members of the Council of joint stock company “VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA” Stefan Alexander Preiss-Daimler, Andris Oskars Brutāns, Ainārs Ozols and Theis Klauberg.

Voting results: decision is taken with the required majority of votes

2) To elect in the position of a member of the Council of joint stock company “VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA”, for 3 (three) years term of office:

1. Ian Jeffrey Burgess,

2. Peter John Bentley,

3. Alvaro Luis Esteban Belzuz,

4. Stefan Alexander Preiss-Daimler,

5. Andris Oskars Brutāns.

Voting results: decision is taken by dividing of votes

3) The members of the Council shall not be remunerated for the performance of the duties of a member of the Council of joint stock company “VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA”.

Voting results: decision is taken with the required majority of votes





Valmiera, 29 March 2021

Chairman of the Management Board S. Jugel

Member of the Management Board Ģ. Vēveris