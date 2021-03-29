 
Notifications about disposal of voting rights (together with the Company's shareholder structure after the change of voting rights)

INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter – „the Issuer“) submits the received notifications on the disposal of voting rights (attached).

Additional information:

The Issuer publishes an updated list of shareholders holding or controlling more than 5% of the Issuer's share capital and/or voting rights according to information as of 29 March 2021:

Shareholder name and surname or  company name and legal entity code Number of shares owned Portion of share capital,
and voting rights granted
by owned shares % 		Indirectly held voting rights, % Total votes, %
LJB property, UAB,
code 300822529 		1,251,695 9.52 0 9.52
Alvydas Banys 663,640 5.05 9.521 14.57
Irena Ona Mišeikienė 1,308,596 9.95 0 9.95
Special closed-ended type real estate investment company INVL Baltic Real Estate,
code 152105644 		5,088,586 38.7 0 38.7
Invalda INVL, AB,
code 121304349 		1,889,123 14.37 0 14.37
Ilona Šulnienė 664,710 5.05 0 5.05

1 According to the article 16 (item 1) of the Law on Securities of the Republic of Lithuania, Alvydas Banys is considered to hold the voting rights of the controlled company LJB property, UAB.

Since the shares owned by the Company do not confer property or non-property rights, such as the right to receive a portion of profits, therefore, following these transactions, the effective part of equity capital managed by the Issuer's shareholders is presented below (29 March 2021):

Shareholder name and surname or  company name and legal entity code Total effective part of equity capital, per cent
Invalda INVL, AB,
code 121304349 		23.43
Irena Ona Mišeikienė 16.23
LJB property, UAB,
code 300822529 		15.53
Alvydas Banys 8.23
Ilona Šulnienė 8.25
Other shareholders 28.33

The person authorized to provide additional information:
Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company
Vytautas Bakšinskas
E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com

Attachments


