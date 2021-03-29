Keweenaw Land Announces Annual Meeting Date and Publishes 2020 Annual Report and 2021 Notice of Meeting & Proxy Statement

IRONWOOD, Mich., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTC US: KEWL) today announced that the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Keweenaw Land Association, Limited will be held virtually, in lieu of an in-person meeting, on Monday, May 10, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., Central time. Shareholders who attend the virtual meeting will be able to participate, vote shares electronically and submit questions prior to and during the meeting as described in more detail in the forthcoming Proxy Statement. On Friday, April 2, 2021 Keweenaw will commence mailing of its 2021 Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement to shareholders of record as of March 26, 2021.



Additionally, Keweenaw today has published its 2020 Annual Report on the Company’s website (keweenaw.com) under “Company Reports” or on the OTC Markets website. Printed copies of the Annual Report are available upon request.