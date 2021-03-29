 
Morgan Stanley Investment Management Announces Portfolio Management Change for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc.

Morgan Stanley Investment Management announced today a portfolio management change for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE: CAF) (the “Fund”). The Fund is managed by the Emerging Markets Equity team of Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. (the “Adviser”). The team consists of portfolio managers and analysts.

The current member of the team responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund’s portfolio is Gary Cheung, a Managing Director of Morgan Stanley Asia Limited (“MSAL”). Mr. Cheung began managing the Fund in February 2012. Effective March 31, 2021, Leon Sun, a Managing Director of MSAL, will also serve as a portfolio manager of the Fund. Mr. Sun has been associated with MSAL since March 2021. Prior to joining MSAL, Mr. Sun was a Senior Portfolio Manager and Head of Investments for Hong Kong and China at a major asset management firm since 2011.

In rendering investment advisory services to the Fund, the Adviser uses the portfolio management, research and other resources of MSAL, a foreign (non-U.S.) affiliate of the Adviser that is not registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended, and may provide services to the Fund through this “participating affiliate” arrangement, as that term is used in relief granted by the staff of the SEC allowing U.S. registered investment advisers to use portfolio management or research resources of advisory affiliates subject to the regulatory supervision of the registered investment adviser.

Morgan Stanley Investment Management, together with its investment advisory affiliates, has more than 738 investment professionals around the world and $781 billion in assets under management or supervision as of December 31, 2020. Morgan Stanley Investment Management strives to provide outstanding long-term investment performance, service and a comprehensive suite of investment management solutions to a diverse client base, which includes governments, institutions, corporations and individuals worldwide. For further information about Morgan Stanley Investment Management, please visit www.morganstanley.com/im.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm’s employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of any such state.

Investing involves risk and it is possible to lose money on any investment in the Fund.

Wertpapier


