Panasonic and McAfee Agree to Jointly Start Building Vehicle SOC for Commercialization of Vehicle Security Monitoring Services

Panasonic Corporation and McAfee Corp. (Nasdaq: MCFE), have agreed to jointly start building a Vehicle Security Operation Center (hereinafter, Vehicle SOC) to commercialize vehicle security monitoring services. To protect connected vehicles around the world against cyber-attacks, the companies will build vehicle SOCs that enable accurate detection and early response to attacks and help strengthen Cybersecurity measures in the automotive industry.

McAfee and Panasonic rendering of vehicle security monitoring services (Photo: Business Wire)

Panasonic has already been operating SOCs for factories since 2016 to protect systems and networks that manage and control factory equipment and production processes against cyber-attacks – prior to SOC for automobiles. For automobiles, they have developed a Automotive Intrusion Detection System that mounts on a vehicle, detects the occurrence of a cyber-attack and the type of attack, and transmits analysis data to the vehicle SOC and a Security Information and Event Management System that analyzes and visualizes a large amount of data received from the Automotive Intrusion Detection System in the vehicle SOC. McAfee supports world-class SOCs and Managed Security Services (MSSs), and has the know-how cultivated by building and operationally supporting numerous SOCs. The Company will bring these together and start building vehicle SOCs to monitor cyber-attacks that may be conducted against vehicles around the world.

With the innovative development of autonomous driving, the advancement of digitalization, and the increasing number of connected cars, the risk of cyber-attacks against automobiles is increasing every year. It has become urgent for the automotive industry to establish mechanisms to protect and monitor vehicles from cyber-attacks. The Vehicle Security Operation Center will enable the provision of monitoring services to monitor connected cars around the world and contribute to the development of a safe and secure mobility society.

About Panasonic
 Panasonic Corporation is a global leader developing innovative technologies and solutions for wide-ranging applications in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, and B2B sectors. The company, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2018, operates 528 subsidiaries and 72 associated companies worldwide and reported consolidated net sales of 7.49 trillion yen for the year ended March 31, 2020. Committed to pursuing new value through collaborative innovation, the company uses its technologies to create a better life and a better world for customers. Learn more about Panasonic: https://www.panasonic.com/global

About McAfee
 McAfee is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates consumer and business solutions that make the world a safer place. https://www.mcafee.com/enterprise/en-us/home.html

McAfee and the McAfee logo are trademarks of McAfee, Corp. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

