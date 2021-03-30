 
checkAd

Namaste Technologies Reports Year End 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.03.2021, 13:30  |  26   |   |   

TORONTO, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Namaste Technologies Inc. (“Namaste” or the “Company”) (TSXV: N) (FRANKFURT: M5BQ) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) a marketplace platform for cannabis and wellness products, today reported its financial results for the year ended November 30, 2020. All financial figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Highlights of Consolidated Financial Results:

  • Gross revenue for the fourth quarter ended November 30, 2020 was $8.0 million (compared to $4.0 million in the same period last year), and for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 was $27.1 million (compared to $16.4 million in the fiscal year ended November 30, 2019), representing an increase of 100% from the same quarter last year and an increase of 65% from the prior year, respectively.
  • Net revenue for the quarter ended November 30, 2020 was $7.2 million (compared to $3.9 million in the same period last year), and for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 was $25.1 million (compared to $16.3 million in the fiscal year ended November 30, 2019), representing an increase of 85% from the same quarter last year, and an increase of 54% from the prior year, respectively.
  • The $3.3 million improvement in net revenue for the fourth quarter ended November 30, 2020 over the same quarter in the prior year ($8.8 million YTD) was primarily attributable to the increased revenues from the sale of cannabis products.
  • The Company’s net loss has shown substantial improvement as compared to 2019. Net loss for the fourth quarter ended November 30, 2020 was ($6.4 million) compared to a net loss of ($29.7 million) for the fourth quarter ended November 30, 2019. Net loss for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 was ($26.4 million) compared to a net loss of ($63.2 million) in the fiscal year ended November 30, 2019. The Company is committed to maintaining these positive trends.
  • The Company’s working capital position remains strong at $16.5 million as at November 30, 2020.
  • Subsequent to year-end, the Company successfully closed a $23 million bought deal offering.

Recent Corporate Highlights:

  • Launched CannMart.com into the USA offering Americans hemp derived CBD and smoking accessories.
  • Announced the addition of leading licensed producers to the CannMart.com platform: Auxly Cannabis Group, Hexo Corp and The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings (TGOD).
  • Received a standard processing licence from Health Canada for CannMart Labs Inc., our state-of-the-art BHO extraction facility.
  • Announced expansion to broaden our total addressable market and to evolve into a pre-eminent wellness company, connecting consumers to their wellness needs of tomorrow.

“We are pleased with the progress made by the team to achieve the highest recorded quarterly revenue for the company to date,” said Meni Morim, CEO of Namaste. “We achieved significant year-over-year growth of revenue as cannabis sales through CannMart’s distribution channels made an important contribution to the revenue stream. The Company is in a strong financial position today made possible from the considerable work undertaken in 2020 to lay the foundation for long term growth as Namaste continues its evolution to be the world’s foremost personalized wellness marketplace.”

Seite 1 von 4
Namaste Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Namaste Technologies Reports Year End 2020 Financial Results TORONTO, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Namaste Technologies Inc. (“Namaste” or the “Company”) (TSXV: N) (FRANKFURT: M5BQ) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) a marketplace platform for cannabis and wellness products, today reported its financial results for the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Genmab Announces European Marketing Authorization for Kesimpta (ofatumumab) in Relapsing Multiple ...
Statement of transactions in own shares from March 22, 2021 to March 26, 2021
Novartis expands targeted radioligand therapy pipeline with in-license for compounds targeting ...
Bombardier Marks 50th Global 7500 Aircraft Delivery Milestone
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Wave Life Sciences Provides Update on Phase 1b/2a PRECISION-HD Trials
Tenaris Files 2020 Annual Report, 2020 Sustainability Report and 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F, ...
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.03.21
Namaste Technologies Provides Corporate Update
03.03.21
Namaste Technologies Announces Appointment of New CFO

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23.03.21
259
Namaste Technologies - Größter Online Händler startet jetzt richtig durch!