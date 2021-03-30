 
Tecogen Introduces Tecopack Packaged Microgrid for On-Site Power Generation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.03.2021   

WALTHAM, MA, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire (OTCQX: TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient and clean on-site power, heating, and cooling equipment, is pleased to introduce the Tecopack microgrid system for use in combined heat and power (CHP) and on-site microgrid power generation applications.  

The Tecopack system was developed in response to requests from customers for customized pre-packaged drop-in CHP microgrid systems for use in a variety of settings.  The Tecopack product line incorporates all required wiring and plumbing connections, Tecogen’s exclusive variable speed operation (VSO) technology, Ultera emissions system, CERTS microgrid controls, and UL-1741SA Smart Inverter.  Tecopack systems have already been deployed in a variety of sites, including a large nursing home complex in New York City, a hospitality complex in Westchester County, a school in Long Island and a multi-use sports complex in Toronto, Ontario.  Many of Tecogen’s other CHP products such as Tecochill and Tecopower can also be built into Tecopack solutions as needed.  A full description of the Tecopack system can be found on Tecogen’s website.  

“Containerized on-site power systems have many advantages for facility owners,” noted Joseph E. Gehret, Vice President of Operations at Tecogen.  “The quick-to-ship, factory engineered and packaged systems are designed to include all necessary infrastructure connections to allow simple and cost-effective integration into existing facilities, and can be sited outdoors to avoid disruption of building operations.  We also provide comprehensive warranty and service options for all system components to optimize the efficiency and savings provided by our equipment.  Our cloud-based monitoring package, CHPInsight, ensures that real-time operations, maintenance schedules, and savings are tracked.”

The Tecopack system incorporates Tecogen’s InVerde e+ microgrid enabled on-site power system.  The InVerde system has been deployed in hundreds of facilities in North America and was ranked #3 in number of US operational microgrids in 2019.  Tecogen’s family of combined heat and power systems are supported by 11 factory services centers in North America.       

“Our Tecopack systems allow facility owners to conveniently and cost-effectively reduce their energy cost and provide resiliency to interruptions in the electric grid and reduce their carbon footprint,” noted Benjamin Locke, Tecogen’s CEO. “Tecopack systems are more easily integrated into facility infrastructure by contractors and our service offering minimizes the burden on existing facility operations.  Tecopack systems will be available to customers for purchase or lease immediately.”

