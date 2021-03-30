 
checkAd

AIG Retirement Services Launches New Mobile App Capabilities to Help Nonprofit and Public Service Employees Save for Retirement

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.03.2021, 16:00  |  31   |   |   

AIG Retirement Services, a leading retirement plan provider for tax-exempt and public sector employers, today announced the launch of its enhanced mobile enrollment experience, bringing convenience and simplicity to employees as they prepare for their financial future.

Eliminating the need for paper forms and other administrative burdens, the modernized mobile app offers plan participants clear steps for enrollment from start to finish, information pre-fills to quicken enrollment, a user-friendly investment selection process, multi-factor authentication to secure personal information, and the option to “come back later” and ask questions of a financial professional before finishing. New hires and plan-eligible employees will be able to complete their entire plan enrollment whenever and wherever they prefer, right from their mobile devices.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu AIG - American International Group Inc!
Long
Basispreis 39,40€
Hebel 6,39
Ask 0,67
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 54,29€
Hebel 6,28
Ask 0,62
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“As the world becomes ever more digital, it’s clear that retirement plan experiences that are optimized for mobile are a must for employers and their employees,” said Scott Witter, Senior Vice President, Client Experience, AIG Retirement Services. “Now, with just a few taps on the phone, employees can take an important step in shaping their financial futures by enrolling in their workplace retirement plan at their own convenience.”

The AIG Retirement Services mobile experience is part of a broader virtual employee education and engagement program. Employers working with AIG Retirement Services can select from many different virtual and mobile elements—including QR codes, instructional videos and interactive education modules—to motivate their employees and ensure they are on the path to financial wellness. Additionally, AIG Retirement Services financial professionals are available remotely to assist with online enrollment, host education sessions and conduct virtual meetings to discuss the benefits of enrolling.

About AIG Retirement Services

For more than half a century, AIG Retirement Services has served as a leading defined contribution retirement plan provider for tax-exempt and public sector employers, including healthcare, K-12, higher education, government, religious, charitable and other nonprofit organizations. AIG Retirement Services has more than $100 billion in total assets under administration, managing thousands of plans serving approximately 1.8 million participants. It includes the VALIC family of companies: The Variable Annuity Life Insurance Company and its subsidiaries, VALIC Financial Advisors, Inc. and VALIC Retirement Services Company. Additional information can be found at www.aig.com/RetirementServices.

About AIG

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in approximately 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries and jurisdictions, and coverage is subject to underwriting requirements and actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

American International Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AIG Retirement Services Launches New Mobile App Capabilities to Help Nonprofit and Public Service Employees Save for Retirement AIG Retirement Services, a leading retirement plan provider for tax-exempt and public sector employers, today announced the launch of its enhanced mobile enrollment experience, bringing convenience and simplicity to employees as they prepare for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
P&G Aims to Improve Portrayal of “Black Life” on Screen, Expands Inclusion Efforts for Black ...
T-Mobile and Google Deliver Best-in-Class Mobile and TV Experiences, and Showcase Range of Android ...
XL Fleet Announces Date Change for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release and ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against EHang Holdings ...
Humanigen Announces Proposed Public Offering of Five Million Shares of Common Stock
NextDecade Announces Issuance of Preferred Equity to OGCI Climate Investments
 fuboTV Appoints Ali Ghanavati, Head of Regulatory Technology, Fubo Gaming
dMY Technology Group, Inc. II Announces Special Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business ...
Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. Reports 2020 Results
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.03.21
Claude E. Wade Joins AIG as Executive Vice President, Global Head of Operations and Chief Digital Officer
22.03.21
AIG Life & Retirement Launches New Lifetime Income Benefit for The Power Series of Index Annuities
11.03.21
Lisa M. Buckingham Joins AIG as Executive Vice President, Global Head of AIG Enterprise Design and Life & Retirement Separation Initiatives
02.03.21
James Cole, Jr., Chairman and CEO of The Jasco Group, Former Partner at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, Joins AIG’s Board of Directors