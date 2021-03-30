AIG Retirement Services Launches New Mobile App Capabilities to Help Nonprofit and Public Service Employees Save for Retirement

Eliminating the need for paper forms and other administrative burdens, the modernized mobile app offers plan participants clear steps for enrollment from start to finish, information pre-fills to quicken enrollment, a user-friendly investment selection process, multi-factor authentication to secure personal information, and the option to “come back later” and ask questions of a financial professional before finishing. New hires and plan-eligible employees will be able to complete their entire plan enrollment whenever and wherever they prefer, right from their mobile devices.

AIG Retirement Services, a leading retirement plan provider for tax-exempt and public sector employers, today announced the launch of its enhanced mobile enrollment experience, bringing convenience and simplicity to employees as they prepare for their financial future.

“As the world becomes ever more digital, it’s clear that retirement plan experiences that are optimized for mobile are a must for employers and their employees,” said Scott Witter, Senior Vice President, Client Experience, AIG Retirement Services. “Now, with just a few taps on the phone, employees can take an important step in shaping their financial futures by enrolling in their workplace retirement plan at their own convenience.”

The AIG Retirement Services mobile experience is part of a broader virtual employee education and engagement program. Employers working with AIG Retirement Services can select from many different virtual and mobile elements—including QR codes, instructional videos and interactive education modules—to motivate their employees and ensure they are on the path to financial wellness. Additionally, AIG Retirement Services financial professionals are available remotely to assist with online enrollment, host education sessions and conduct virtual meetings to discuss the benefits of enrolling.

For more than half a century, AIG Retirement Services has served as a leading defined contribution retirement plan provider for tax-exempt and public sector employers, including healthcare, K-12, higher education, government, religious, charitable and other nonprofit organizations. AIG Retirement Services has more than $100 billion in total assets under administration, managing thousands of plans serving approximately 1.8 million participants.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in approximately 80 countries and jurisdictions.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries and jurisdictions, and coverage is subject to underwriting requirements and actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

