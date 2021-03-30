Pennexx Has Entered Into a Joint Marketing Agreement With One of the Fastest Growing Business Solutions Companies in the $74 Billion Worldwide Payment Processing Market, Hybrid Business Solutions

Philadelphia, PA, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Pennexx (OTC: PNNX), a company that Makes Social Media Simple by acting as the social media guide for non-tech savvy merchants, enabling them to acquire new customers and generate increased revenues utilizing the Company’s proprietary technologies to unleash the power of “word-of-mouth” Social Media for their clients’ businesses, today announced that it has, via its wholly owned subsidiary YourSocialOffers.com, entered into an agreement with Hybrid Business Solutions to sell and market each other's products. This agreement includes merchants, e-commerce businesses, nonprofit organizations, the service industry, professional businesses, government, and schools worldwide.

Company’s Entry Into Lucrative Payment Processing Market Will Also Bring Company Immediate Additional Revenues and New Clients, as Companies Will Cross Sell Each Other’s Products and Services to Include YSO’s Branded Debit Card

“Pennexx's vision for YSO has always been in part to grow the company through joint marketing agreements with large companies like Hybrid. This market strategy concept introduces YSO immediately to thousands upon thousands of potential customers that Hybrid is already serving," said Company President, Joseph Candito.

In today's competitive business environment, organizations have to differentiate themselves to compete in the open market aggressively. YSO will allow Hybrid Payment to offer value-added services to their customers by bundling YSO technology into their product line, giving them the advantage of competing against other companies.

Hybrid Business Solutions ( http://www.hybridpayments.com ) is proud to be one of the "fastest-growing business solutions companies in the industry." Hybrid specializes in the synergy of technology and strategic business insight. Hybrid Business Solutions helps business owners achieve their current goals and confidently set bigger ones and believe that merchants are trying valiantly to serve their tech-savvy, mobile-driven customer base as effectively as possible. Customers are looking for the right deal at the right time and are expecting your business to accept the payment they want to offer. Hybrid's business strategists' team has an extraordinary depth of understanding about customers and their payment habits and inclinations.