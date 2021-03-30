 
checkAd

Pennexx Has Entered Into a Joint Marketing Agreement With One of the Fastest Growing Business Solutions Companies in the $74 Billion Worldwide Payment Processing Market, Hybrid Business Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.03.2021, 16:43  |  35   |   |   

Company’s Entry Into Lucrative Payment Processing Market Will Also Bring Company Immediate Additional Revenues and New Clients, as Companies Will Cross Sell Each Other’s Products and Services to Include YSO’s Branded Debit Card

Philadelphia, PA, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Pennexx (OTC: PNNX), a company that Makes Social Media Simple by acting as the social media guide for non-tech savvy merchants, enabling them to acquire new customers and generate increased revenues utilizing the Company’s proprietary technologies to unleash the power of “word-of-mouth” Social Media for their clients’ businesses, today announced that it has, via its wholly owned subsidiary YourSocialOffers.com, entered into an agreement with Hybrid Business Solutions to sell and market each other's products. This agreement includes merchants, e-commerce businesses, nonprofit organizations, the service industry, professional businesses, government, and schools worldwide. 

“Pennexx's vision for YSO has always been in part to grow the company through joint marketing agreements with large companies like Hybrid. This market strategy concept introduces YSO immediately to thousands upon thousands of potential customers that Hybrid is already serving," said Company President, Joseph Candito.

In today's competitive business environment, organizations have to differentiate themselves to compete in the open market aggressively. YSO will allow Hybrid Payment to offer value-added services to their customers by bundling YSO technology into their product line, giving them the advantage of competing against other companies.

Hybrid Business Solutions (http://www.hybridpayments.com) is proud to be one of the "fastest-growing business solutions companies in the industry." Hybrid specializes in the synergy of technology and strategic business insight. Hybrid Business Solutions helps business owners achieve their current goals and confidently set bigger ones and believe that merchants are trying valiantly to serve their tech-savvy, mobile-driven customer base as effectively as possible. Customers are looking for the right deal at the right time and are expecting your business to accept the payment they want to offer. Hybrid's business strategists' team has an extraordinary depth of understanding about customers and their payment habits and inclinations.

Seite 1 von 3
Pennexx Foods Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pennexx Has Entered Into a Joint Marketing Agreement With One of the Fastest Growing Business Solutions Companies in the $74 Billion Worldwide Payment Processing Market, Hybrid Business Solutions Company’s Entry Into Lucrative Payment Processing Market Will Also Bring Company Immediate Additional Revenues and New Clients, as Companies Will Cross Sell Each Other’s Products and Services to Include YSO’s Branded Debit Card Philadelphia, PA, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Genmab Announces European Marketing Authorization for Kesimpta (ofatumumab) in Relapsing Multiple ...
Wave Life Sciences Provides Update on Phase 1b/2a PRECISION-HD Trials
Statement of transactions in own shares from March 22, 2021 to March 26, 2021
Novartis expands targeted radioligand therapy pipeline with in-license for compounds targeting ...
International development strategy pursuit in Asia and in the United States
Tenaris Files 2020 Annual Report, 2020 Sustainability Report and 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F, ...
Quisitive Announces Agreement to Acquire BankCard USA
ARM to Highlight NexOptic’s ALIIS on Upcoming Webinar
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
Pennexx Introduces Worldwide Quick-Serve Restaurant Franchise Group MaozUSA.com to its YourSocialOffers.com Platform