Endeavour Completes US$200 Million Investment by La Mancha at C$29.36 per Share

ENDEAVOUR COMPLETES US$200 MILLION INVESTMENT BY LA MANCHA AT C$29.36 PER SHARE

George Town, March 30, 2021 – Endeavour Mining Corporation ("Endeavour") (TSX: EDV) (OTCQX: EDVMF) is pleased to announce the successful completion of the previously announced La Mancha Holding S.à.r.l. (“La Mancha”) investment.

Endeavour issued a total of 8,910,592 ordinary shares (“Shares”) to La Mancha for aggregate net proceeds of US$200 million at a price of approximately US$22.45 (C$29.361) per Share (the “Investment”). The investment, which was announced as part of the acquisition of Teranga Gold Corporation on November 16, 2020, is being made by La Mancha under its pre-existing anti-dilution right. As previously disclosed, upon completion of the investment, La Mancha’s future anti-dilution rights have now been extinguished. Following completion of the investment, Endeavour now has 252,519,830 shares outstanding with La Mancha holding an interest of approximately 19%.

The investment is considered to be a "related party transaction" for purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101”). Endeavour is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101, respectively, in reliance on sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, as the fair market value of the investment is not more than 25% of Endeavour’s market capitalization. In accordance with TSX policies, the investment was subject to Endeavour shareholder approval, which was obtained on January 21, 2021. Endeavour intends to use the proceeds of the investment for debt reduction and general corporate purposes. 

Further details regarding the Investment can be found in the joint management information circular of Endeavour and Teranga dated December 17, 2020 which is available on SEDAR under Endeavour's profile at www.sedar.com.

1Based on the USD:CAD exchange rate as detailed in the Subscription Agreement on November 23, 2020

CONTACT INFORMATION

Martino De Ciccio

VP – Strategy & Investor Relations
+44 203 640 8665
mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com 		Brunswick Group LLP in London

Carole Cable, Partner
+44 7974 982 458
ccable@brunswickgroup.com

 

Vincic Advisors in Toronto

John Vincic, Principal

+1 (647) 402 6375
john@vincicadvisors.com

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION

