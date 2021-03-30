 
HCA Healthcare, Inc. 1st Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) announces the following Webcast:

What:

HCA Healthcare, Inc. 1Q Earnings Release Call

When:

Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 9:00 am central (10:00 am eastern)

How:

Live Audio over the Internet:

https://investor.hcahealthcare.com/events-and-presentations/default.as ...

If you are unable to listen during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the web site https://investor.hcahealthcare.com/events-and-presentations/default.as ....

