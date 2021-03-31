 
Roche launches Elecsys Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV) immunoassay panel to improve EBV infection staging

  • The Elecsys EBV panel accurately identifies the EBV infection stage from a single blood sample, which means less confirmatory testing and, potentially, faster diagnosis for patients
  • Clear and quick diagnosis of acute infection allows physicians to decide faster on treatment for transplant patients
  • The EBV panel can be used to rule out other acute infections, such as missed HIV infections

Basel, 31 March 2021 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced that the Elecsys EBV panel has launched in countries accepting the CE Mark. Roche will file for approval with the FDA in the future. The Elecsys EBV panel consists of three immunoassays: Elecsys EBV IgM, Elecsys EBV VCA IgG, and Elecsys EBV EBNA IgG, that detect antibodies specific to the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), at different stages of infection. When used in combination, the three tests can help to define how far the infection has progressed in a patient.

Epstein-Barr Virus is one of the most common viruses in humans, infecting more than 90% of the global population by adulthood.1-2 It is mainly transmitted by saliva, or via organ or cell transplants. After the first infection, EBV remains in a dormant state for life. Clinical symptoms vary according to the immune status of the patients and people with weakened immune systems may develop more severe symptoms.

“The launch of the Elecsys EBV panel is an important step for the diagnosis of infections in transplant patients as it gives clear and accurate results from a single sample”, said Thomas Schinecker, CEO Roche Diagnostics. “The tests help to provide the information clinicians need to diagnose and treat their patients quickly, effectively reducing the need for further confirmatory testing.”

EBV testing with immunoassays, from a blood sample, has a number of clinical uses. EBV is used to confirm the diagnosis of glandular fever in people with clinical signs and symptoms and to rule out other acute diseases with a similar clinical picture, such as certain infections in pregnant women that may cause congenital disorders. Knowing the EBV status of donors and recipients of organ and cell transplants is important, as recipients typically have a weaker immune system and may be at risk of complications.3-5

