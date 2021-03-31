 
DGAP-News EQS Group AG publishes its 2020 annual report

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
31.03.2021, 08:00   

DGAP-News: EQS Group AG / Key word(s): Annual Report
EQS Group AG publishes its 2020 annual report

31.03.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EQS Group AG publishes its 2020 annual report
Revenue growth of 20 to 30 percent planned in 2021 financial year

  • All annual targets achieved
  • Revenue increased by 18 percent to EUR 37.6 million
  • New annual recurring business volume amounts to EUR 5.3 million
  • 301 new SaaS customers
  • EBITDA rises to EUR 4.8 million (previous year: EUR 2.6 million)
  • Revenue growth of 20 to 30 percent planned in 2021

 

Munich - 31 March 2021

EQS Group AG (ISIN: DE0005494165) successfully continued its growth course in its 20th year and generated revenues of EUR 37.6 million in the 2020 financial year. The year-on-year increase was 18 percent, adjusted for ARIVA.DE AG, which was deconsolidated after the first half of 2019. EBITDA increased to EUR 4.8 million. The consolidated net loss for the year amounted to kEUR -832. Earnings per share were EUR -0.12.

For the new ARR key figure, which quantifies the new annual recurring business volume, a volume of EUR 5.3 million has been concluded. Onboarding of customers to the new COCKPIT progressed as expected and showed a strong increase. By the end of the year, 631 new contracts had been signed and the migration of customers from the regulated market in Germany had been completed on schedule. The number of new SaaS customers is 301.

While growth in the COCKPIT applications segment was in line with expectations, increased demand for webcasts and filings resulted in revenues at the upper end of the forecast range. The high scalability of the business model is the main reason for the jump in earnings compared to the previous year.

In Q4 2020, the Group achieved revenues of EUR 10.0 million (+14%), while EBITDA fell to kEUR 465.

Segment development

In the Compliance segment, revenue increased by 12 percent in the 2020 financial year, adjusted by the revenue from ARIVA.DE AG, which was deconsolidated as of the second half of 2019. Adjusted revenue growth in the Investor Relations segment was 26 percent.

DGAP-News EQS Group AG publishes its 2020 annual report DGAP-News: EQS Group AG / Key word(s): Annual Report EQS Group AG publishes its 2020 annual report 31.03.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. EQS Group AG publishes its 2020 annual report Revenue …

