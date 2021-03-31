Company Announcement 5/2021

Friday 23 April 2021, at 10:30 a.m. (CET) Gorrissen Federspiel, Axel Towers, Axeltorv 2 DK-1609 Copenhagen V Important information In order to minimize the risk of infection with COVID-19 and as a result of the authorities' restrictions on larger assemblies, shareholders are requested not to attend the Annual General Meeting in person.

The Board of Directors hereby convenes the Annual General Meeting of Nordic Shipholding A/S (CVR no. 76 35 17 16) (the “Company”) to be held on

Instead, we urge all shareholders to vote by proxy to the Board of Directors or to vote by correspondence. Voting by proxy may be done until and including Monday 19 April 2021. Votes by correspondence may be submitted until and including Thursday 22 April 2021, noon. Please see below for further information.

Shareholders who have requested an admission card will be offered electronic access to view the Annual General Meeting.



We also encourage shareholders to submit any questions before the Annual General Meeting to info@nordicshipholding.com. Questions will be answered on the Company's website, www.nordicshipholding.com, or at the Annual General Meeting.

Agenda:

Board of Director’s report on the financial year 2020 Statement on the loss of capital, cf. section 119 of the Danish Companies Act Presentation of the annual report 2020 for adoption Grant of discharge to members of the Board of Directors and Executive Management Resolution on the application of the result of the year Presentation of the remuneration report 2020 Approval of the remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2021 Election of members to the Board of Directors Appointment of auditors Any other business





Complete proposals

Item 1 – Board of Directors’ report on the financial year 2020

The Board of Directors’ report on the financial year 2020 will be presented at the Annual General Meeting, including an account of the loss of capital, as further described in company announcement no. 3 of 23 March 2021.

Item 2 – Presentation of the annual report 2020 for adoption

The Board of Directors proposes that the general meeting adopts the Company’s annual report for 2020, including the remuneration paid to the Board of Directors for 2020.

Item 3 – Grant of discharge to members of the Board of Directors and Executive Management

The Board of Directors proposes that the general meeting grants discharge to members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management.