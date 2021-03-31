 
Midland Begins Major Exploration Program on Samson Southeast of Wallbridge’s Fenelon/Tabasco Deposit

MONTREAL, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to report the start of a major exploration program on its Samson gold project. This property is wholly owned by Midland and consists of a total of 280 claims covering a surface area of 156 square kilometres. It is located approximately 15 kilometres southeast of the Fenelon and Tabasco deposits held by Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (“Wallbridge”).

Highlights:

  • Identification of a new km-scale syenite-associated gold system
  • Up to 99.1 g/t Au over 0.4 m and 23.0 g/t Au over 1.05 m at Golden Delilah
  • Biogeochemical survey recently completed; results are pending
  • 3D modelling in progress
  • Geophysical survey (multi-separation IP) totalling 60 km underway
  • 3,500 m drilling campaign has commenced

During the summer of 2020, Midland discovered a new “syenite-associated disseminated gold” (Robert, 2001) system on its Samson project. In Abitibi, this type of gold system encompasses a number of major deposits namely including Canadian Malartic, Young-Davidson and Holt-McDermott (Robert, 2001).

Two drilling campaigns totalling 3,097 metres in 12 drill holes were completed in 2020 and led to the discovery of a new high-grade gold zone named Golden Delilah. This new discovery consisted of a quartz-albite vein intersected over a core length of 1.60 metres and hosted in ultramafic intrusive rocks, which graded 99.1 g/t Au, 71.3 g/t Ag and 0.17% Pb over 0.40 metre from 106.45 to 106.85 metres in drill hole SAM-20-10 (see press release by Midland dated September 1, 2020). Subsequently, drill hole SAM-20-15, drilled approximately 350 metres southeast of the Golden Delilah zone, intersected another gold-bearing zone grading 23.0 g/t Au over 1.05 metres from 317.10 to 318.15 metres. The latter was part of a wider interval with anomalous gold and arsenic values over more than twenty metres, from 314.95 to 337.25 metres (see press release by Midland dated January 12, 2021).

During the winter of 2021, a biogeochemical survey (of black spruce bark) was recently completed, covering the entire grid that will also be used to conduct a multi-separation induced polarization (IP) survey on lines at a 200-metre spacing, for a total of approximately 60 kilometres. These surveys cover the north, east, and southeast extensions of the Golden Delilah discovery area. Several structures are visible on the magnetic survey along the extensions of Golden Delilah and northward up to the regional Lower Detour Fault; these are interpreted as possible subsidiary faults, similar to the fault occurring at Zone 58N south of the Detour Lake mine.

