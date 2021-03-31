 
checkAd

Eimskip Reduction of share capital

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 15:15  |  30   |   |   

Reference is made to a press release from 25 March 2021 on the results of the Company‘s Annual General Meeting approving to reduce the Company’s share capital by ISK 11,800,000 and the share capital being reduced to 175,200,000 nominal value. The share capital will be reduced by decreasing the Company‘s treasury shares and by a decrease of capital with cash payment to shareholders.

The Register of Enterprises of the Icelandic Revenue and Customs has now approved to grand the Company an exemption from the duty to issue a call to shareholders, cf. Article 53.2 of the Act no. 2/1995 respecting Public Limited Companies.


Reduction of treasury shares

The Company‘s treasury shares will be reduced by ISK 6,100,000, or from ISK 187,000,000 to ISK 180,900,000 nominal value. Prior to this treasury shares amounted to 3.28% of total issued shares, but will after the reduction amount to 0.00018% of total issued share capital. An application has been sent to Nasdaq and the reduction of Company‘s treasury shares will be executed on Wednesday 7 April 2021. We also refer to a Market Notice that will be issued by Nasdaq Iceland regarding the decrease.


Reduction of capital with cash payment to shareholders

This reduction of capital will amount to ISK 5,700,000 nominal value with cash payment in the amount of ISK 1,675,800,000. The amount will on 30 April 2021 be paid to shareholders proportionally in accordance with their shareholding as registered in the Company‘s share registry at the end of the date of 29 April 2021. The amount of share capital reduction in the excess of nominal value will be recognized as a reduction of share premium or ISK 1,670,100,000. The last business day where the Company‘s shares will be trading with the right to payment regarding the reduction of share capital will be Tuesday 27 April 2021. The execution of this reduction will be as follows:

  • X-date 28 April 2021
  • Record date 29 April 2021
  • Reduction date 30 April 2021
  • Pay date 30 April 2021


For further information, please contact Edda Rut Björnsdóttir, Executive Vice President of Human Resources & Communications via phone (+354) 825-3399 or investors@eimskip.is


Eimskipafelag Islands Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Eimskip Reduction of share capital Reference is made to a press release from 25 March 2021 on the results of the Company‘s Annual General Meeting approving to reduce the Company’s share capital by ISK 11,800,000 and the share capital being reduced to 175,200,000 nominal value. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil
Endeavour Completes US$200 Million Investment by La Mancha at C$29.36 per Share
POET Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bioventus Acquires Bioness, Inc.
Wellteq Appoints Chief Medical Officer
CORRECTION: Marathon Digital Holdings to Launch the First North American-Based Bitcoin Mining Pool, Fully ...
Mesoblast Operational Highlights and Upcoming Milestones
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of 2021 Sustainability Report
UPDATE - LiveWire Ergogenics Reports 2020 Financial Performance
Comstock Announces the Addition of Alexia Sober to Its Management Team; Enhances Its Environmental, ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.03.21
Results of Eimskip's 2021 Annual General Meeting
24.03.21
Eimskip: Annual Report 2020
24.03.21
Eimskip: Altered execution of the Annual General Meeting
22.03.21
Registration to Eimskip’s 2021 AGM 25 March 2021
15.03.21
Eimskip: Candidates to the Board of Directors and AGM’s final agenda
11.03.21
Eimskip: AGM 2021 final agenda and proposals
03.03.21
Eimskip: Annual General Meeting 25 March 2021