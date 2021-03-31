Annual information for 2020
Additional information shall be provided by
Šiaulių Bankas AB, company code 112025254, address Tilžės str. 149, LT-76348 Šiauliai, Lithuania.
We are providing the Annual information for 2020 which consists of the audited annual consolidated financial statements of Šiaulių bankas AB and its group, independent auditor's report and the consolidated annual report.
Head of Finance and Risk Management Division
Donatas Savickas +370 41 595 602, donatas.savickas@sb.lt
