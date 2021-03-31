KKR & Co. Inc. Announces 2021 Virtual Investor Day

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) will hold a virtual investor day for the investment community on the morning of Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Prepared remarks will begin at 8:30 am EDT followed by a Q&A session. The morning will feature presentations from KKR’s Co-Presidents and Co-Chief Operating Officers, Joe Bae and Scott Nuttall, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Global Atlantic, Allan Levine, and KKR’s Chief Financial Officer, Rob Lewin.

A live webcast as well as related presentation materials will be available to all interested parties through the Investor Center section of KKR’s website at https://ir.kkr.com/events-presentations/. For those unable to join the live webcast, a replay will be available on the website shortly after the event.