KKR & Co. Inc. Announces 2021 Virtual Investor Day

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.03.2021, 23:00   

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) will hold a virtual investor day for the investment community on the morning of Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Prepared remarks will begin at 8:30 am EDT followed by a Q&A session. The morning will feature presentations from KKR’s Co-Presidents and Co-Chief Operating Officers, Joe Bae and Scott Nuttall, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Global Atlantic, Allan Levine, and KKR’s Chief Financial Officer, Rob Lewin.

A live webcast as well as related presentation materials will be available to all interested parties through the Investor Center section of KKR’s website at https://ir.kkr.com/events-presentations/. For those unable to join the live webcast, a replay will be available on the website shortly after the event.

Any questions regarding the investor event may be addressed to KKR's Investor Relations group at investor-relations@kkr.com

ABOUT KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management and capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of The Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

Wertpapier


