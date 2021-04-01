Baudax Bio Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

MALVERN, Pa., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baudax Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: BXRX), a pharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for acute care settings, today announced that the Compensation Committee of Baudax Bio’s Board of Directors approved an inducement grant of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 7,500 shares of Baudax Bio’s common stock and restricted stock units covering 2,000 shares of Baudax Bio’s common stock in connection with one newly-hired employee with a grant date of March 31, 2021. The equity award was granted pursuant to the Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4) inducement grant exception as a component of the individual’s employment compensation and was granted as an inducement material to his acceptance of employment with Baudax Bio.



The options have an exercise price equal to $1.29 per share, the closing price of Baudax Bio’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on March 31, 2021. The options have a ten-year term and vest over four years, with 25% of the number of shares underlying the stock option vesting on the one-year anniversary of the grant date and the remaining shares vesting monthly over 36 months thereafter. The restricted stock units vest annually over four years. The equity awards are subject to the employee’s continued service with Baudax Bio through the applicable vesting dates.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio is a pharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for acute care settings. The launch of Baudax Bio’s first commercial product ANJESO began in June 2020 following its approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in February 2020. ANJESO is a once daily IV NSAID with preferential Cox-2 activity, which has successfully completed three Phase III clinical trials, including two pivotal efficacy trials, a large double-blind Phase III safety trial and other studies for the management of moderate to severe pain. In addition to ANJESO, Baudax Bio has a pipeline of other pharmaceutical assets including two novel neuromuscular blocking agents (NMBAs) and a proprietary chemical reversal agent specific to these NMBAs which is currently in preclinical studies, and intranasal dexmedetomidine which is being developed for possible uses in pain or sedation. For more information please visit www.baudaxbio.com.