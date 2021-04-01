 
checkAd

Baudax Bio Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.04.2021, 13:00  |  34   |   |   

MALVERN, Pa., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baudax Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: BXRX), a pharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for acute care settings, today announced that the Compensation Committee of Baudax Bio’s Board of Directors approved an inducement grant of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 7,500 shares of Baudax Bio’s common stock and restricted stock units covering 2,000 shares of Baudax Bio’s common stock in connection with one newly-hired employee with a grant date of March 31, 2021. The equity award was granted pursuant to the Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4) inducement grant exception as a component of the individual’s employment compensation and was granted as an inducement material to his acceptance of employment with Baudax Bio.

The options have an exercise price equal to $1.29 per share, the closing price of Baudax Bio’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on March 31, 2021. The options have a ten-year term and vest over four years, with 25% of the number of shares underlying the stock option vesting on the one-year anniversary of the grant date and the remaining shares vesting monthly over 36 months thereafter. The restricted stock units vest annually over four years. The equity awards are subject to the employee’s continued service with Baudax Bio through the applicable vesting dates.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio is a pharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for acute care settings. The launch of Baudax Bio’s first commercial product ANJESO began in June 2020 following its approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in February 2020. ANJESO is a once daily IV NSAID with preferential Cox-2 activity, which has successfully completed three Phase III clinical trials, including two pivotal efficacy trials, a large double-blind Phase III safety trial and other studies for the management of moderate to severe pain. In addition to ANJESO, Baudax Bio has a pipeline of other pharmaceutical assets including two novel neuromuscular blocking agents (NMBAs) and a proprietary chemical reversal agent specific to these NMBAs which is currently in preclinical studies, and intranasal dexmedetomidine which is being developed for possible uses in pain or sedation. For more information please visit www.baudaxbio.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Baudax Bio Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Baudax Bio Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) MALVERN, Pa., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Baudax Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: BXRX), a pharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for acute care settings, today announced that the Compensation Committee of Baudax Bio’s Board of Directors approved …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Wellteq Appoints Chief Medical Officer
Riot Blockchain Announces Financial Highlights for the Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Ended 2020 and ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Financial Results For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
EHang to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on Friday, April 16, ...
Robert Ziegler Joins the Solutions 30 Management Board as Chief Transformation Officer
Statement
DMG Blockchain Solutions and Marathon Digital Holdings enter into Definitive Software and ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
Baudax Bio to Participate at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
08.03.21
Baudax Bio Strengthens Management Team with Appointment of Richard S. Casten as Chief Financial Officer

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
225
BXRX (Mkap $49 M) FDA Entscheidung im 1Q für attraktives Produkt