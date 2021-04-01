XPO Logistics Receives Intel Award for COVID-19 Response

GREENWICH, Conn., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc . (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, has been recognized by Intel Corporation with a Supplier Achievement Award (SAA) for its COVID-19 response in 2020. Intel selects its SAA recipients annually based on an exceptional commitment to quality, performance and a collaborative approach to innovation.



Malcolm Wilson, chief executive officer of XPO Logistics – Europe, said, “We’re proud to receive this prestigious award from Intel, as it recognizes one of our greatest strengths — the high performance of our people and technology working together to deliver on our commitments. We thank Intel for this recognition.”