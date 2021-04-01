 
checkAd

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Completes Executive Leadership Appointments

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.04.2021, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

TORONTO, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (“RioCan” or the “Trust”) (TSX: REI.UN) today announced that the Trust has completed the transition of its Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) from Edward Sonshine, the founder of RioCan, to Jonathan Gitlin who is appointed as President and CEO. Mr. Sonshine has taken on the role of Non-Executive Chairman of RioCan’s Board of Trustees. This is the final step of RioCan’s CEO succession plan announced in March of 2019. Concurrently, Andrew Duncan assumed the position of Chief Investment Officer (“CIO”), a new role at RioCan. In this position, Mr. Duncan expands his leadership of RioCan’s extensive development program to integrate that of the Trust’s strategic investment initiatives, which were led by Mr. Gitlin prior to his promotion to President and CEO. The seamless transition of duties has enabled RioCan’s consistent focus to create unitholder value and the execution of its strategy to be Canada’s leading major market, mixed-use focused REIT.

“It has been a privilege to serve RioCan as CEO for more than 27 years,” said Edward Sonshine, Non-Executive Chairman of the Board. “Working alongside such a talented, dedicated team has been the highlight of my career, and I am confident that under Jonathan’s leadership, RioCan will build on the strong foundation we have established together. I look forward to being aboard in an advisory capacity and watching RioCan achieve its next generation of success.”

“We will all sincerely miss Ed’s leadership, and personally, I could not be more pleased that we will continue to benefit from his advice as Non-Executive Chairman. I have worked closely with Ed to define our strategies while building a best-in-class portfolio that will pave the way for our future as Canada’s dominant urban mixed-use REIT.” said Jonathan Gitlin, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The promotion of Andrew to CIO is a further example of the smooth integration process and ongoing evolution of RioCan. Our tenants, partners, unitholders and all of RioCan will benefit from the strong and talented professionals across the organization led by our visionary leadership team.”

Seite 1 von 2


Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust Trust Units Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Completes Executive Leadership Appointments TORONTO, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (“RioCan” or the “Trust”) (TSX: REI.UN) today announced that the Trust has completed the transition of its Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) from Edward Sonshine, the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Riot Blockchain Announces Financial Highlights for the Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Ended 2020 and ...
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Financial Results For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
EHang to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on Friday, April 16, ...
Robert Ziegler Joins the Solutions 30 Management Board as Chief Transformation Officer
Statement
DMG Blockchain Solutions and Marathon Digital Holdings enter into Definitive Software and ...
Top women in tech highlight leadership and inclusion during Millicom’s virtual Women’s History ...
XBT Provider AB (Publ) Announces Settlement Amounts for Expiring Litecoin & XRP Certificates
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.03.21
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast
24.03.21
RioCan and Allied Provide Progress Update for The Well
15.03.21
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces March 2021 Distribution
11.03.21
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust appoints Andrew Duncan to Chief Investment Officer