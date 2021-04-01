 
American Shared Hospital Services Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.04.2021, 14:00  |  19   |   |   

Conference Call on Tuesday, April 6th, 2021 at 1:00pm EST / 10:00am PST

San Francisco, CA, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE American: AMS) (the "Company"), a leading provider of turnkey technology solutions for stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment and services, today announced that the Company will hold a quarterly conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and year end 2020 financial results on Tuesday, April 6th, 2021 at 1:00pm EST / 10:00am PST. The fourth quarter and year end 2020 financial results press release will be issued premarket the morning of Tuesday, April 6th, 2021.

Teleconference Date/Time

Tuesday, April 6th, 2021 at 1:00pm EST / 10:00am PST

Teleconference and Webcast Information

To participate, please call 1 (877) 317-6789 at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and ask to join the American Shared Hospital Services call. A simultaneous Webcast of the call may be accessed through the Company's website, www.ashs.com, or at www.streetevents.com for institutional investors.

A replay of the call will be available at 1 (877) 344-7529, access code 10153925, through April 13, 2021.

About American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE American: AMS)

American Shared Hospital Services is a leading provider of turnkey technology solutions for stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment and services. AMS is a world leader in providing Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment, a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations, and trigeminal neuralgia (facial pain). The Company also offers proton therapy, and the latest IGRT, IMRT and MR/LINAC systems. For more information, please visit: www.ashs.com.

Contacts:

American Shared Hospital Services
Ray Stachowiak
Chief Executive Officer
rstachowiak@ashs.com

Investor Relations
PCG Advisory
Stephanie Prince
P: (646) 863-6341
sprince@pcgadvisory.com


