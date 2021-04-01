TriumphPay Announces Agreement to Acquire HubTran

"Combining TriumphPay and HubTran will allow us to create a fully integrated payments network for transportation servicing brokers and factors," said TriumphPay chief executive officer Jordan Graft. "The network will be open to all joining participants and will provide tools and services to create frictionless presentment, settlement and payment of invoices in transportation. The future of freight payments looks very different starting today, and we are excited to bring this transformational product to the industry for the benefit of all participants.”

DALLAS, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TriumphPay, a division of TBK Bank, SSB, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire HubTran, a cloud-based provider of automation software for the transportation industry's back-office.

TriumphPay offers tools and services to increase automation, mitigate fraud, create back-office efficiency and improve the payment experience. Through the acquisition of HubTran, TriumphPay is creating additional value through the enhancement of its presentment, settlement, and payment capabilities for shippers, 3PL’s and their carriers, and factors. The integration of HubTran's artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to the TriumphPay platform will drive meaningful, differentiated outcomes for its platform users.

"We’re very excited about this combination and the tremendous value it will create for our customers," said Matt Bernstein, founder and chief executive officer of HubTran. "In TriumphPay, we've found a great fit for our product and for our team members."

Aaron P. Graft, chief executive officer of Triumph Bancorp, said, “This acquisition, and the subsequent integration of HubTran's powerful settlement capabilities into our platform, underscores Triumph's commitment to the transportation industry. It brings with it existing integrations with over 230 freight brokerage and 50 factoring clients and will materially advance our strategy to create a seamless payment experience. We are committed to consistently evolve and enhance that experience for freight broker, carrier and factoring clients, with the addition of new value-added services to be announced in the near future.”