Taylor brings extensive banking experience focused on meeting the financial needs of small businesses. Reporting to Timothy Monte, executive vice president and head of Credit Products for Regions, Taylor will be based in North Carolina while guiding services for Regions’ small-business clients across the South, Midwest and Texas.

“Caroline has a real passion for serving small businesses and helping them succeed. She is focused on building long-term relationships with clients centered on delivering outstanding service and customized financial insights,” said Monte. “She is recognized as a leader in the SBA world, and we know her experience and passion will benefit our current clients while also helping us reach new clients with SBA financial tools to help companies grow and thrive.”

Before joining Regions, Taylor served as national head of SBA Lending and as Small Business Credit Underwriting director at Capital One. There, she developed a high-performing lending team for portfolio management, underwriting, closing, and liquidation while spearheading daily operations focused on credit underwriting and portfolio management. Taylor’s leadership played a critical role in successfully establishing the SBA department, growing its volume by 20%, and growing its portfolio to over $300 million.

Previously, she served as SBA Private Business loan underwriter and assistant vice president at Wells Fargo. Taylor earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science with Philosophy of Law Concentration from North Carolina State University. Taylor is currently a board member for the National Association of Government Guaranteed Lenders (NAGGL), the trade organization for SBA 7(a) lending. She is a member of the Large Bank Committee and Technical Committee.

“The team at Regions has a clear focus on serving and empowering small businesses, and coming into this role, my focus is growing our SBA lending business while making our services even more scalable to the needs of a diverse range of clients,” Taylor said.

“Consider the incredible work that’s been done at Regions to connect tens of thousands of small businesses with Paycheck Protection Program funding from the SBA during the pandemic,” Taylor added. “That’s an illustration of our focus on supporting the companies that are the economic heartbeat of our communities. Now, we have an opportunity to take our service to the next level. From our branches to our digital services, we will consistently find more ways to go above and beyond to let a customer know, I’m here for you; We’re not just providing a service, but a relationship, and I am here for the long haul. It’s an exciting time for Regions and I look forward to continuing the growth of Regions’ SBA lending business.”

The U.S. Small Business Administration is committed to furthering the growth and development of small businesses. One of the ways it does this is by guaranteeing loans to small businesses made through participating financial institutions nationwide. Regions Bank is both an SBA Preferred Lender and one of America’s most experienced SBA lenders.

