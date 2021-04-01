Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Concludes Month-Long Celebration of Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day

MIAMI, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (“Norwegian” or “the Company”) (NYSE: NCLH), a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands, today concludes its celebration of Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day. Throughout March, the Company celebrated its extraordinary women team members worldwide through a variety of initiatives including spotlight series, speed mentoring sessions and empowerment talks.

“At Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings we are proud to celebrate the incredible achievements of the countless female leaders across our Company,” said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “We believe in supporting and empowering women not just in March but every day of the year, and we are committed to maintaining a safe, diverse and inclusive workplace for all team members. This commitment is reflected across the organization from our Board of Directors which is comprised of one-third women to our shoreside manager and above leadership team which is approximately 50% female.”

Throughout March, the Company featured female leaders who have broken stereotypical barriers to hold positions traditionally held by men. Their stories and inspirational backgrounds were featured on the Company’s social media and employee channels. The dynamic leaders spotlighted this month included: