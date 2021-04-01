Alstom enhances its expertise in hydrogen with the acquisition of Helion Hydrogen Power 

April 1, 2021 – Alstom is pursuing its strategy of sustainable development and innovation with the acquisition of Helion Hydrogen Power. This promising, innovation-driven company, a 100% subsidiary of AREVA Energies Renouvelables, is specialised in high power fuel cells, thus complementing Alstom's expertise in hydrogen technology.

Through this acquisition, Alstom, who is playing a pioneering role in hydrogen in the field of hydrogen for the railway sector, extends its portfolio of innovative, competitive solutions and pursues the implementation of its Alstom in Motion strategic plan. It also strengthens its technological footprint in France and its local presence in the region of Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, in addition to its current sites in Aix-en-Provence and Vitrolles.

"This acquisition is an exciting development opportunity for Helion Hydrogen Power and its employees. Alstom will focus on developing the full potential of the innovative technology and expertise of this promising company. This transaction is in line with Alstom's strategy to extend and enhance its expertise in sustainable, intelligent mobility," says Jean-Baptiste Eyméoud, President of Alstom France.

Helion Hydrogen Power employs nearly 30 experienced, multidisciplinary staff at its site in Aix-en-Provence. The company covers the entire value chain of high-power fuel cells: design, development, manufacturing, engineering support and customer training. Today, it focuses mainly on the energy and transport markets, in France and abroad. Helion Hydrogen Power has been involved in more than 100 projects and some 30 of its solutions are in operation worldwide.

Following the completion of the transaction, which took place on April 1, 2021, the company, renamed ALSTOM Hydrogène S.A.S., will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Alstom.

Moreover, Alstom remains committed to its current suppliers to ensure the smooth running of current offers and projects.

About Alstom Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom’s products portfolio ranges from high-speed trains, metros, monorail, trams, and e-buses to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. With Bombardier Transportation joining Alstom on January 29, 2021, the new Group’s combined revenue amounted to €15.7 billion for the 12-month period ended March 31, 2020*. Headquartered in France, Alstom is now present in 70 countries and employs 75,000 people. www.alstom.com

*unaudited proforma Contacts Press:

Philippe MOLITOR - Tel. + 33 (7) 7 76 00 97 79

philippe.molitor@alstomgroup.com







Coralie COLLET – Tel. + 33 (7) 63 63 09 62

coralie.collet@alstomgroup.com







Pauline ODETTO- Tel. +33 (4) 81 65 75 53

pauline.odetto@alstomgroup.com











Investors relations:







Julie MOREL - Tel. +33 (6) 67 61 88 58

julie.morel@alstomgroup.com







Claire LEPELLETIER - Tel. +33 (6) 76 64 33 06

claire.lepelletier@alstomgroup.com













Attachment