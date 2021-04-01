 
checkAd

ALSTOM SA Alstom enhances its expertise in hydrogen with the acquisition of Helion Hydrogen Power

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.04.2021, 17:45  |  31   |   |   

                                                                                                  

Alstom enhances its expertise in hydrogen with the acquisition of Helion Hydrogen Power 

April 1, 2021 – Alstom is pursuing its strategy of sustainable development and innovation with the acquisition of Helion Hydrogen Power. This promising, innovation-driven company, a 100% subsidiary of AREVA Energies Renouvelables, is specialised in high power fuel cells, thus complementing Alstom's expertise in hydrogen technology.

Through this acquisition, Alstom, who is playing a pioneering role in hydrogen in the field of hydrogen for the railway sector, extends its portfolio of innovative, competitive solutions and pursues the implementation of its Alstom in Motion strategic plan. It also strengthens its technological footprint in France and its local presence in the region of Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, in addition to its current sites in Aix-en-Provence and Vitrolles.

"This acquisition is an exciting development opportunity for Helion Hydrogen Power and its employees. Alstom will focus on developing the full potential of the innovative technology and expertise of this promising company. This transaction is in line with Alstom's strategy to extend and enhance its expertise in sustainable, intelligent mobility," says Jean-Baptiste Eyméoud, President of Alstom France.

Helion Hydrogen Power employs nearly 30 experienced, multidisciplinary staff at its site in Aix-en-Provence. The company covers the entire value chain of high-power fuel cells: design, development, manufacturing, engineering support and customer training. Today, it focuses mainly on the energy and transport markets, in France and abroad. Helion Hydrogen Power has been involved in more than 100 projects and some 30 of its solutions are in operation worldwide.

Following the completion of the transaction, which took place on April 1, 2021, the company, renamed ALSTOM Hydrogène S.A.S., will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Alstom.
Moreover, Alstom remains committed to its current suppliers to ensure the smooth running of current offers and projects.

  About Alstom    
Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom’s products portfolio ranges from high-speed trains, metros, monorail, trams, and e-buses to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. With Bombardier Transportation joining Alstom on January 29, 2021, the new Group’s combined revenue amounted to €15.7 billion for the 12-month period ended March 31, 2020*. Headquartered in France, Alstom is now present in 70 countries and employs 75,000 people. www.alstom.com
*unaudited proforma 		 
 
  Contacts Press:
Philippe MOLITOR - Tel. + 33 (7) 7 76 00 97 79
philippe.molitor@alstomgroup.com

 

Coralie COLLET – Tel. + 33 (7) 63 63 09 62
coralie.collet@alstomgroup.com

 

Pauline ODETTO- Tel. +33 (4) 81 65 75 53
pauline.odetto@alstomgroup.com

 

 

Investors relations:

 

Julie MOREL - Tel. +33 (6) 67 61 88 58
julie.morel@alstomgroup.com

 

Claire LEPELLETIER - Tel. +33 (6) 76 64 33 06
claire.lepelletier@alstomgroup.com

 

 

  		 

Attachment


Alstom Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ALSTOM SA Alstom enhances its expertise in hydrogen with the acquisition of Helion Hydrogen Power                                                                                                    Alstom enhances its expertise in hydrogen with the acquisition of Helion Hydrogen Power  April 1, 2021 – Alstom is pursuing its strategy of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Riot Blockchain Announces Financial Highlights for the Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Ended 2020 and ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Committed to Meeting Growing Hydrogen Demand
CytoDyn Files New Protocol with U.S. FDA for 4 Doses of Leronlimab for Critically Ill COVID-19 ...
Robert Ziegler Joins the Solutions 30 Management Board as Chief Transformation Officer
Statement
Delta 9 Reports Year End and Q4 2020 Results (1) 
Top women in tech highlight leadership and inclusion during Millicom’s virtual Women’s History ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
NIO Inc. Announces Temporary Suspension of Production for Five Working Days
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.03.21
ALSTOM SA: Alstom wins €220 million contract to design and manufacture 234 metro cars for Mumbai Metro Lines 4 & 4A
29.03.21
ALSTOM SA: Alstom to manufacture 152 high-capacity X’Trapolis commuter trains for Spanish operator Renfe
18.03.21
ALSTOM SA: Alstom to supply 200 multilevel commuter rail cars to Chicago’s Metra for €650 million
18.03.21
Aktien Europa: EuroStoxx 50 dank Fed-Aussagen auf höchstem Stand seit Mai 2008
18.03.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: SocGen nimmt Alstom mit 'Buy' wieder auf - Ziel 55 Euro
18.03.21
SOCIETE GENERALE (SOCGEN) stuft ALSTOM auf 'Buy'
16.03.21
JPMORGAN belässt ALSTOM auf 'Overweight'
09.03.21
ALSTOM SA: Alstom to supply double-decker trains for regional transport in Lower Saxony in Germany
08.03.21
JPMORGAN belässt ALSTOM auf 'Overweight'
08.03.21
ALSTOM SA: Alstom expands its maintenance expertise with the acquisition of Dutch services company Shunter