The Company is Focused on the International Expansion of Its Flagship Brand Tauri-Gum

NEW YORK, NY, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire --Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of CBD & CBG infused Supplement chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant), additional product offerings, as well as an ongoing Pharmaceutical Development initiative, today announced that it has completed the translated versions of its Tauri-Gum blister pack (packaging) into the following twelve languages: Mandarin Chinese, Japanese, Arabic, Hebrew, Dutch, Spanish, Polish, French, German, Italian, Finnish, and Turkish. The Company is focused on the international expansion of its flagship Tauri-Gum brand, which has recently been enhanced to 25mg infusion concentration(s) for its CBD & CBG products.

