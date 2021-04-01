 
checkAd

Miscellaneous

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.04.2021, 18:30  |  57   |   |   

For immediate release

            1 April 2021

Serabi Gold plc
(“Serabi” or the “Company”)

Financial and Accounting update

Serabi Gold plc advises that the release of the audited annual financial results for the year ended 31 December 2020 (“Accounts”), originally scheduled to be issued on 31 March 2021 to comply with the requirements of Canadian securities laws where the Company is also listed, has been delayed.

The delay is due to local audit issues in Brazil which the Company is working with its auditors to resolve. The Company envisages being able to publish its Accounts in accordance with the requirements of the AIM Rules, but if the delay is likely to have any effect on this, then a further announcement will be made in due course.

During the course of audit work in Brazil,  the UK executive management of the Company became aware on 16 March 2021 that certain cash withdrawals amounting to approximately US$80,000 during the first quarter of 2020 lacked documentary support and this has required further local audit work which is ongoing and is having an impact on timing of the publication of the Accounts.

As a result of the delay to the publication of the Accounts, , it is expected that a cease trade order will be issued by Canadian securities regulatory authorities and trading in the Company’s shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange  will be suspended until such time as the Accounts are filed.

Given the delay in publication of the Accounts, the Board is also providing a further update on trading for the year ended 31  December 2020. As had been previously highlighted, revenue for the fourth quarter would be lower than in preceding periods as a result of lower levels of gold being sold in the period, a result of normal fluctuations in the timings of sales and gold stocks on hand.  During the first quarter of 2021, the Group finalised the gold and metal content of two shipments of copper/gold concentrate that were sold during the third quarter of 2020.  The final agreed gold assay of the copper/gold concentrate for both these sales was lower than the provisional assay undertaken by the Palito laboratory and as a result the Group realised, during the first quarter of 2021, a revenue adjustment of approximately US$970,000 reflecting the reduction in the revenue generated from these sales.  As this related to sales undertaken during 2020, this adjustment will be reflected in the reported revenue for 2020.

Seite 1 von 3
Serabi Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Miscellaneous For immediate release             1 April 2021 Serabi Gold plc(“Serabi” or the “Company”) Financial and Accounting update Serabi Gold plc advises that the release of the audited annual financial results for the year ended 31 December 2020 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Riot Blockchain Announces Financial Highlights for the Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Ended 2020 and ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Committed to Meeting Growing Hydrogen Demand
CytoDyn Files New Protocol with U.S. FDA for 4 Doses of Leronlimab for Critically Ill COVID-19 ...
Robert Ziegler Joins the Solutions 30 Management Board as Chief Transformation Officer
Statement
Delta 9 Reports Year End and Q4 2020 Results (1) 
Top women in tech highlight leadership and inclusion during Millicom’s virtual Women’s History ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
NIO Inc. Announces Temporary Suspension of Production for Five Working Days
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.03.21
Updated Mineral Reserves and Resources for Palito Complex as at December 2020
10.03.21
Holding(s) in Company
10.03.21
Accident at Palito Mine
09.03.21
Holding(s) in Company