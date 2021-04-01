Uniti Group Inc. Releases First Environmental, Social and Governance Report

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today the release of its first Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) Report which provides an overview of Uniti’s ESG policies and commitments, as well as highlights the Company’s accomplishments in 2020.



“I am pleased to announce the release of Uniti’s inaugural ESG Report,” commented Kenny Gunderman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Uniti. “This report demonstrates Uniti’s commitment to operating its businesses in a sustainable and responsible manner, while at the same time continuing to grow each one of those businesses and realizing significant value for our stockholders, customers, and communities.”