Argo Group Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (“Argo” ) (NYSE: ARGO), announced today it will release 2021 first quarter financial results after the close of U.S. financial markets on Monday, May 3, 2021. Argo management will conduct an investor conference call starting at 10 a.m. EST on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

Instructions for Connecting to the May 4, 2021, Conference Call

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed at https://services.choruscall.com/links/argo210504.html. Participants in the U.S. can access the call by dialing 877-291-5203. Callers dialing from outside the U.S. can access the call by dialing +1 412-902-6610. Please ask the operator to be connected to the Argo Group earnings call.