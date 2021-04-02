 
Darktrace Appoints James Sporle as General Counsel

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Darktrace, a leading autonomous cyber security AI company, today announced that it has appointed James Sporle as General Counsel and Company Secretary.

James brings a wealth of legal experience to the Darktrace team, having formerly served as Group General Counsel and Company Secretary at online food delivery company Just Eat plc, where he was instrumental in its transformation from pre-IPO business to the FTSE 100 and in subsequently navigating its merger with Takeaway.com. In 2020, James was shortlisted for The Lawyer's General Counsel of the Year.

Prior to Just Eat, James worked at BP plc, having qualified as a solicitor at Linklaters in 2001. He holds a Law degree from St Catharine's College, Cambridge.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank Richard for his contributions to Darktrace and to welcome James to the team," said Poppy Gustafsson, CEO, Darktrace. "James brings extensive experience and expertise from his role at Just Eat plc which will be an asset as we continue to rapidly grow our business globally."

Richard Eaton, current General Counsel at Darktrace, will retire in the autumn.

About Darktrace

Darktrace is a leading autonomous cyber security AI company and the creator of Autonomous Response technology. It provides comprehensive, enterprise-wide cyber defense to over 4,700 organizations in over 100 countries, protecting the cloud, email, IoT, traditional networks, endpoints and industrial systems.

A self-learning technology, Darktrace AI autonomously detects, investigates and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss and supply chain vulnerabilities.

The company has 1,500 employees globally, with headquarters in Cambridge, UK. Every second, Darktrace AI detects a cyber-threat, preventing it from causing damage.

Media Contacts

Amy Longo

Edelman (US)

+1 (646) 912 3210

darktrace@edelman.com

Charles Pretzlik

Brunswick Group (UK)

+44 20 7404 5959

darktrace@brunswickgroup.com



Aliya Anwars

Golin

+65 9172 3242

darktrace@golin.com

Nikhol Hui

Brands2Life (UK)

+44 (0) 7908 714 331

darktrace@brands2life.com

 

