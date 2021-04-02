 
Quidel Partners With San Diego Padres Organization for COVID-19 Testing

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.04.2021   

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) (“Quidel”), a leading provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, announced today that after several months supporting the Padres Front Office’s efforts to reopen safely, Quidel has been chosen as “Official Diagnostics Partner” of the San Diego Padres Major League Baseball (MLB) franchise. The company will be providing excellent performing Sofia 2 instruments and Sofia SARS Antigen tests for use by the Padres medical staff for the Front Office Team, Event Staff and our Petco Park partners including Aramark, DNC, Elite and others.

“Our partnership with Quidel has been critical to enabling today’s Opening Day at Petco Park and helping bring the excitement of Major League Baseball back to Padres fans,” said Padres Chief Executive Officer Erik Greupner. “Quidel’s rapid antigen COVID-19 tests provide results in just 15 minutes, giving our Padres staff and Petco Park partners the confidence to feel ‘Safe At Home’ at our ballpark.”

“The Quidel Team has been at the forefront of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic since the start and was the first to introduce rapid antigen tests to empower providers with a rapid solution for COVID-19 diagnosis and helping to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” said Douglas Bryant, president and CEO of Quidel Corporation. “San Diego is our home, and it gives our people tremendous pride to be the Official Diagnostics Partner of the Padres and to help ensure the entire Petco Park Team is ‘Safe At Home.’ Go Padres!”

Headquartered in San Diego, Quidel is a leading manufacturer of diagnostic solutions at the point of care, delivering a continuum of rapid testing technologies that further improve the quality of health care throughout the globe. An innovator for over 40 years in the medical device industry, Quidel pioneered the first FDA-cleared point-of-care test for influenza in 1999 and was the first to market a rapid SARS-CoV-2 antigen test in the U.S. Under trusted brand names Sofia, Solana, Lyra, Triage and QuickVue, Quidel’s comprehensive product portfolio includes tests for a wide range of infectious diseases, cardiac and autoimmune biomarkers, as well as a host of products to detect COVID-19. With products made in America, Quidel’s mission is to provide patients with immediate and frequent access to highly accurate, affordable testing for the good of our families, our communities and the world. For more information about Quidel, visit quidel.com.

