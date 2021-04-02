 
checkAd

Vilvi Group Is Growing Acquisition of a Latvian Company

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.04.2021, 08:00  |  40   |   |   

On 01/04/2020, AB Vilkyškių Pieninė, which belongs Vilvi Group, has completed the procurement of 70% of the qualifying holding of SIA Baltic Dairy Board.  SIA Baltic Dairy Board is a Latvian company, specialising in producing and selling high value-added dairy ingredients, and milk and whey separation. According to preliminary and unaudited data, SIA Baltic Dairy Board turnover in 2020 was 4.9 million Eur, while the company’s net profit – 1.47 million Eur. 

Investing into SIA Baltic Dairy Board, AB Vilkyškių Pieninė aims to strengthen and develop the assortment of the group’s high value-added dairy ingredients. The new Vilvi Group company in Latvia is one of the few Northern European companies, developing and manufacturing products, used for baby foods (galactooligosaccharide products). Vilvi Group will make use of the newly-forged synergy among the current group members and the SIA Baltic Dairy Board in the processes of whey separation and raw material procurement.

‘We have been cooperating with SIA Baltic Dairy Board since 2019, purchasing whey separation service. Vilvi Group processes separated whey (drying) at the group’s brand-new plant in Tauragė, which enabled the company group to make a firm entrance into the market of dairy ingredients already last year. SIA Baltic Dairy Board products will supplement the group’s assortment of ingredients, while other operations – contribute with additional synergy in the group’s joint processes. These were the reasons that determined the decision to invest in Latvia, enabling Vilvi Group to fulfil our global promise to partners, clients and consumers – offering exceptional dairy product solutions that provide an affordable nutrition and taste experience.’ said Gintaras Bertašius, CEO of Vilvi Group.

Additional information will be provided by:

Gintaras Bertašius
Director General
Phone: +370 441 55 330


Vilkyskiu pienine Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vilvi Group Is Growing Acquisition of a Latvian Company On 01/04/2020, AB Vilkyškių Pieninė, which belongs Vilvi Group, has completed the procurement of 70% of the qualifying holding of SIA Baltic Dairy Board.  SIA Baltic Dairy Board is a Latvian company, specialising in producing and selling high …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Committed to Meeting Growing Hydrogen Demand
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
CytoDyn Files New Protocol with U.S. FDA for 4 Doses of Leronlimab for Critically Ill COVID-19 ...
Ingredion Expands Specialty Ingredient Portfolio With Acquisition of KaTech
Director Declaration
NIO Inc. Provides March and First Quarter 2021 Delivery Update
European Pharmaceutical Company STADA and MediPharm Labs Begin First Sales in Germany Under ...
Lincoln Electric Acquires Zeman Bauelemente Produktionsgesellschaft m.b.H.
Grace Responds to 40 North
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
The sales of „Vilvi Group“ February 2021