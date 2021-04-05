 
checkAd

HUNTER TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS TEAM WITH TRADING, BLOCKCHAIN AND PRODUCT DESIGN SPECIALISTS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.04.2021, 12:00  |  78   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia , April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Hunter Technology Corp. (TSX-V: HOC; OTCQB: HOILF; WKN: A2QEYH, FSE: RWPM, ISIN: CA4457371090) (“Hunter” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has expanded its core product team with the addition of two seasoned technology platform developers as well as an accomplished product designer.

  • Hunter’s two new senior software engineers bring extensive experience from online marketplaces including Amazon and CompareAsiaGroup as well as online trading platforms BNP Paribas and Diginex. These corporate experiences will expand the technology team with specialised expertise in marketplace technology, trading systems and blockchain development.
  • Hunter has also secured a seasoned user experience and branding expert with proven track record to design customer-centric user interfaces from prior project experience with consumer brands such as Nike and Gucci. Enhancing its product design expertise will augment Hunter’s ability to differentiate its platform, creating an effortless digital experience that will increase user activation and improve customer loyalty.

With Hunter’s legacy oil exploration and transaction experience, coupled with its growing team of experienced professionals, Hunter is delivering on its commitment of being a technology-driven player with a mission to transform the energy sector. The recent team expansion will further help Hunter expedite its delivery and ensure a robust product that adds true value to its clients.

The current phase of the company is one of research-based product development with the core team executing against aggressive product goals that were set at the beginning of the year. The Company is well on track for the OilEx market release with live transactions mid-year. The new team members joining now will further support progress in critical areas and help carry forward the positive momentum.

With the recent private release of the OilEx live pilot ahead of schedule and the latest additions to the product team, Hunter is confident it will be able to further accelerate time to market for its full platform launch.

About Hunter Technology Corp.
Hunter Technology Corp. develops interactive software platforms powered by blockchain technology that digitalize and streamline physical oil trading throughout the transaction lifecycle. With its solutions, Hunter delivers more favorable economics and fair market access for all and promotes the transition towards a more environmentally and ethically responsible ecosystem.  Its flagship product OilEx will connect independent oil producers, buyers, and traders in a trusted digital marketplace to optimize prices, simplify processes, improve transparency, and support a reduced carbon footprint.  Through its data analytics capabilities, Hunter will offer real time supply chain management tools for tracking the origin, transhipment and processing of hydrocarbons and the environmental, social and governance (ESG) compliance during their life cycle.

Seite 1 von 3


Hunter Technology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HUNTER TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS TEAM WITH TRADING, BLOCKCHAIN AND PRODUCT DESIGN SPECIALISTS VANCOUVER, British Columbia , April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via InvestorWire – Hunter Technology Corp. (TSX-V: HOC; OTCQB: HOILF; WKN: A2QEYH, FSE: RWPM, ISIN: CA4457371090) (“Hunter” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has expanded …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Frank Fannon Joins Standard Lithium ...
Emergent BioSolutions On Track with Respect to COVID-19 Contractual Commitments; Receives Modified ...
Tallinna Sadam audited Annual Report 2020 and dividend proposal
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
Eden Empire Secures Cannabis Development Permit and Announces Joint Venture in Historic Gastown ...
Mexus Prepares To Blast At Its Santa Elena Mine; Continues To Speak To Potential Partners
UP Fintech Holding Limited Announces US$90 Million Private Placement of Convertible Notes
First Compassionate Special Permit (CSP) Patient in Philippines Improved Significantly 35 hours ...
Hunter Technology Expands Team With Trading, Blockchain and Product Design Specialists
Loop Insights Appointed Steward of Sovrin Foundation, Offering World’s First Blockchain-backed ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:00 Uhr
Hunter Technology Expands Team With Trading, Blockchain and Product Design Specialists
29.03.21
Hunter Technology Corp.: OilEx Live-Pilot beginnt mit internen Markttests
29.03.21
OilEx Live Pilot Initiates Internal Market Testing
29.03.21
OILEX LIVE PILOT INITIATES INTERNAL MARKET TESTING

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
29.03.21
66
Hunter - eine interessante Option ?