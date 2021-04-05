Hunter Technology Expands Team With Trading, Blockchain and Product Design Specialists

VANCOUVER, British Columbia , April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Hunter Technology Corp. (TSX-V: HOC; OTCQB: HOILF; WKN: A2QEYH, FSE: RWPM, ISIN: CA4457371090) (“Hunter” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has expanded its core product team with the addition of two seasoned technology platform developers as well as an accomplished product designer.

Hunter’s two new senior software engineers bring extensive experience from online marketplaces including Amazon and CompareAsiaGroup as well as online trading platforms BNP Paribas and Diginex. These corporate experiences will expand the technology team with specialised expertise in marketplace technology, trading systems and blockchain development.

Hunter has also secured a seasoned user experience and branding expert with proven track record to design customer-centric user interfaces from prior project experience with consumer brands such as Nike and Gucci. Enhancing its product design expertise will augment Hunter’s ability to differentiate its platform, creating an effortless digital experience that will increase user activation and improve customer loyalty.

With Hunter’s legacy oil exploration and transaction experience, coupled with its growing team of experienced professionals, Hunter is delivering on its commitment of being a technology-driven player with a mission to transform the energy sector. The recent team expansion will further help Hunter expedite its delivery and ensure a robust product that adds true value to its clients.

The current phase of the company is one of research-based product development with the core team executing against aggressive product goals that were set at the beginning of the year. The Company is well on track for the OilEx market release with live transactions mid-year. The new team members joining now will further support progress in critical areas and help carry forward the positive momentum.

With the recent private release of the OilEx live pilot ahead of schedule and the latest additions to the product team, Hunter is confident it will be able to further accelerate time to market for its full platform launch.

About Hunter Technology Corp.

Hunter Technology Corp. develops interactive software platforms powered by blockchain technology that digitalize and streamline physical oil trading throughout the transaction lifecycle. With its solutions, Hunter delivers more favorable economics and fair market access for all and promotes the transition towards a more environmentally and ethically responsible ecosystem. Its flagship product OilEx will connect independent oil producers, buyers, and traders in a trusted digital marketplace to optimize prices, simplify processes, improve transparency, and support a reduced carbon footprint. Through its data analytics capabilities, Hunter will offer real time supply chain management tools for tracking the origin, transhipment and processing of hydrocarbons and the environmental, social and governance (ESG) compliance during their life cycle.