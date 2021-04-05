 
checkAd

NFI confirms BVG order for 198 ADL Enviro500 double deck buses for Berlin

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.04.2021, 12:55  |  40   |   |   

LARBERT, Scotland, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI”), one of the world’s leading independent global bus manufacturers, today announced that Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (“BVG”) has exercised options for 198 Enviro500 double deck buses, to be delivered to the German capital by the end of 2022. Alexander Dennis Limited (“ADL”), a subsidiary of NFI, will build these buses in its factories in the United Kingdom.

NFI delivered the first two Enviro500 double deck buses to BVG in October 2020 as part of a multi-year framework contract signed in 2018. Following the successful completion of a testing programme with this initial pair of vehicles, BVG’s supervisory board approved the conversion of options for another 198 buses into firm orders, taking the fleet to 200. Options for an additional 230 Enviro500 double deck buses remain in the contract.

“This fantastic news is a testament to the incredible efforts of our talented international team at ADL who have yet again demonstrated that they can expand into new markets and deliver for customers in multiple jurisdictions through their ability to execute on highly complex product development projects,” said Paul Soubry, President & Chief Executive Officer, NFI. “We are extremely proud to support a world-class operator in BVG and take a significant step in NFI’s global growth strategy.”

Production of all 198 units will take place at ADL’s facilities in the United Kingdom, with the Scarborough site in Yorkshire to lead final assembly. Once delivered, they will be supported locally by an experienced team operating out of ADL’s recently opened Berlin office, service workshop and parts warehouse.

NFI is a leader and innovator in zero-emission mobility. The Company’s battery-electric and fuel-cell electric vehicles are in more than 80 cities in four countries and have completed over 20 million electric service miles. NFI has the broadest offering of electric vehicles including medium- and heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches and double-deck buses. NFI subsidiary ADL is the UK’s largest bus manufacturer and continues to lead the evolution to zero-emission mobility with sustainable single-deck buses, double-deck buses, and coaches.

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today’s urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With 8,000 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 105,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, www.arbocsv.com, and www.nfi.parts.

About Alexander Dennis

Alexander Dennis Limited (“ADL”) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of double deck buses and is also the UK’s largest bus and coach manufacturer. ADL offers single and double deck vehicles under the brands of Alexander Dennis and Plaxton, and has over 31,000 vehicles in service in the UK, Europe, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada and the United States. Further information is available at www.alexander-dennis.com.

For ADL media inquiries, please contact:
Jacqueline Anderson
+44 7796 715 607
jacqueline.anderson@alexander-dennis.com

For investor inquiries, please contact:
Stephen King
204.224.6382
Stephen.King@nfigroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6eeb9b87-2a77-4cfb ...


NFI Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NFI confirms BVG order for 198 ADL Enviro500 double deck buses for Berlin LARBERT, Scotland, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI”), one of the world’s leading independent global bus manufacturers, today announced that Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (“BVG”) has exercised options for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Frank Fannon Joins Standard Lithium ...
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
Emergent BioSolutions On Track with Respect to COVID-19 Contractual Commitments; Receives Modified ...
First Compassionate Special Permit (CSP) Patient in Philippines Improved Significantly 35 hours ...
GameStop Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program
Tallinna Sadam audited Annual Report 2020 and dividend proposal
Eden Empire Secures Cannabis Development Permit and Announces Joint Venture in Historic Gastown ...
Mexus Prepares To Blast At Its Santa Elena Mine; Continues To Speak To Potential Partners
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS TEAM WITH TRADING, BLOCKCHAIN AND PRODUCT DESIGN SPECIALISTS
UP Fintech Holding Limited Announces US$90 Million Private Placement of Convertible Notes
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.03.21
NFI receives order for 126 BYD ADL electric buses from First Bus for Glasgow, the largest electric vehicle award in Scottish history
30.03.21
NFI receives order for 46 BYD ADL electric buses for Stagecoach fleets in Scotland