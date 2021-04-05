NFI confirms BVG order for 198 ADL Enviro500 double deck buses for Berlin

NFI delivered the first two Enviro500 double deck buses to BVG in October 2020 as part of a multi-year framework contract signed in 2018. Following the successful completion of a testing programme with this initial pair of vehicles, BVG’s supervisory board approved the conversion of options for another 198 buses into firm orders, taking the fleet to 200. Options for an additional 230 Enviro500 double deck buses remain in the contract.

LARBERT, Scotland, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI”), one of the world’s leading independent global bus manufacturers, today announced that Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (“BVG”) has exercised options for 198 Enviro500 double deck buses, to be delivered to the German capital by the end of 2022. Alexander Dennis Limited (“ADL”), a subsidiary of NFI, will build these buses in its factories in the United Kingdom.

“This fantastic news is a testament to the incredible efforts of our talented international team at ADL who have yet again demonstrated that they can expand into new markets and deliver for customers in multiple jurisdictions through their ability to execute on highly complex product development projects,” said Paul Soubry, President & Chief Executive Officer, NFI. “We are extremely proud to support a world-class operator in BVG and take a significant step in NFI’s global growth strategy.”

Production of all 198 units will take place at ADL’s facilities in the United Kingdom, with the Scarborough site in Yorkshire to lead final assembly. Once delivered, they will be supported locally by an experienced team operating out of ADL’s recently opened Berlin office, service workshop and parts warehouse.

NFI is a leader and innovator in zero-emission mobility. The Company’s battery-electric and fuel-cell electric vehicles are in more than 80 cities in four countries and have completed over 20 million electric service miles. NFI has the broadest offering of electric vehicles including medium- and heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches and double-deck buses. NFI subsidiary ADL is the UK’s largest bus manufacturer and continues to lead the evolution to zero-emission mobility with sustainable single-deck buses, double-deck buses, and coaches.

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today’s urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With 8,000 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 105,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, www.arbocsv.com, and www.nfi.parts.

About Alexander Dennis

Alexander Dennis Limited (“ADL”) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of double deck buses and is also the UK’s largest bus and coach manufacturer. ADL offers single and double deck vehicles under the brands of Alexander Dennis and Plaxton, and has over 31,000 vehicles in service in the UK, Europe, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada and the United States. Further information is available at www.alexander-dennis.com.

