CareDx to Participate in National Kidney Foundation 2021 Spring Clinical Meetings

As a leader in non-invasive approaches for assessing the health of transplanted kidneys, CareDx will host “Next Generation Care for Kidney Transplant Patients,” a 30-minute exhibitor showcase on April 6th from 11:00-11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Program details:

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced its presence at the National Kidney Foundation’s 2021 Spring Clinical Meetings, which will take place virtually, April 6-10, 2021.

Innovations in Kidney Transplant Care , with Dr. Christopher Boshkos, Medical Director of Kidney Transplantation at CareDx





, with Dr. Christopher Boshkos, Medical Director of Kidney Transplantation at CareDx AlloSure: Standard of Care for Kidney Transplant Surveillance, with Dr. Matthew Weir, Division Head of Nephrology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine

“I’m looking forward to highlighting research from the RADAR study, where AlloSure differentiates ambiguous allograft rejection in borderline cases, and presenting select case studies to illustrate long-term patient follow up with AlloSure from the KOAR registry,” said Dr. Matthew Weir, Division Head of Nephrology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

In addition, CareDx is sponsoring the “Diagnosis of Acute Rejection in Kidney Transplantation: A Clinical Update,” a continuing medical education (CME) program on April 8th from 12:30–1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Program details:

Acute Rejection in Kidney Transplantation: Pathophysiology and Impact on Outcomes, presented by Tarek Alhamad, MD, MS, Medical Director of Transplant Nephrology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis



Diagnostic Modalities for Acute Rejection in Kidney, presented by Deirdre Sawinski, MD, Assistant Medical Director, Penn Kidney Pancreas Transplant Program



Advances in Non-Invasive Diagnosis of Acute Rejection in Kidney Transplantation, presented by Jonathan Bromberg, MD, PhD, Vice Chair for Research, University of Maryland School of Medicine



“The NKF Spring Clinical Meetings are always a highlight for us,” said Dr. Sham Dholakia, SVP Medical Affairs, CareDx. “We are excited to showcase the latest in kidney transplant surveillance data at this great event.”

Additional information is available at https://www.kidney.org/spring-clinical

