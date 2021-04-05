 
Applied Materials AI(x) Platform Harnesses the Power of Big Data and AI to Accelerate Semiconductor Technology Breakthroughs from Lab to Fab

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today announced AIx TM, an innovative platform that accelerates the discovery, development and commercial deployment of new chip technologies.

AIx, which stands for Actionable Insight Accelerator, enables engineers to see into semiconductor processes in real-time, take millions of measurements across wafers and individual chips, and optimize thousands of process variables to improve semiconductor performance, power, area-cost and time to market (PPACt). The AIx platform works across all Applied Materials process equipment, eBeam metrology systems and inspection systems and is extendable from lab to fab. By providing engineers with the ability to fingerprint innovative recipes during R&D, AIx accelerates their transfer and ramp into high-volume manufacturing (HVM). AIx is already in use today, improving the PPACt of both logic and memory chips.

“Accelerating the ‘t’ in PPACt is the biggest value driver for all the companies in our ecosystem,” said Prabu Raja, senior vice president and general manager of the Semiconductor Products Group at Applied Materials. “AIx connects all the capabilities of Applied in new ways with the goal of cutting development time in half and improving process windows by one third. We have been developing AIx over the past three years to provide engineers with an entirely new kind of toolkit to solve the increasingly complex challenges of our industry.”

“AIx uses the power of big data and AI to give customers better outcomes at every stage of the semiconductor technology lifecycle, from R&D to ramp and HVM,” said Raman Achutharaman, group vice president, Semiconductor Products Group at Applied Materials. “Engineers have thousands of process variables to choose from, and only a handful of elusive correlations provide the key to optimizing recipes for world-class results. AIx identifies and magnifies this actionable data, providing engineers with the actionable insights needed to accelerate PPACt.”

“Once again, Applied Materials is adding real value to the semiconductor industry with big data analytics in the form of its AIx platform for the process engineering ecosystem,” said Dan Hutcheson, CEO and chairman of VLSIresearch. “AIx moves beyond the decades-old statistical process control methods based on linear data streams to a new multidimensional world where data from 3D images, in-situ metrology and sensors can be stacked and then distilled into information that can be acted on. Applied’s AIx is a new toolkit that promises to accelerate R&D, thereby shortening time to results and ultimately time to money. I expect AIx algorithms will be ported to production to control the process with real-time chamber control.”

