Walgreens and Red Nose Day Bring Back Digital Red Nose, Spreading Message of Hope, Helping to Tackle Child Poverty

For the seventh year in a row, Red Nose Day is back at Walgreens with the iconic Red Nose in digital form as we continue to emphasize the health and safety of customers and team members nationwide. Driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, child poverty rose as high as 21.4 percent in the United States in 2020 1 , underscoring the urgency to support underserved children. This year, together with Comic Relief U.S., the nonprofit behind Red Nose Day, Walgreens is excited to bring back the Digital Red Nose providing a way to bring people together virtually to spread awareness, raise funds and support children in need amid uncertainty.

2021 Red Nose Day Digital Red Nose filter (Photo: Business Wire)

“At Walgreens, we are committed to making a life-changing difference for children in need, which is why we continue to support Red Nose Day year after year,” said Patrick McLean, chief marketing officer of Walgreens. “The Digital Red Nose represents the innovative and safe way people have chosen to connect during the COVID-19 pandemic, and reminds us of the optimism and importance of improving the lives of the next generation.”

Now through May 31, customers can get their Digital Red Nose by donating online at Walgreens.com/RedNoseDay. A donation will unlock a special Digital Red Nose filter that can be shared on Instagram, Facebook or Snapchat. Walgreens encourages everyone who donates to show their Red Nose Day spirit by sharing a selfie wearing their Digital Red Nose, tagging @walgreens, #NosesOn, then challenging friends and family to do the same. Customers may also donate in-store or, new this year, myWalgreens members can donate their Walgreens Cash rewards through their Walgreens app. One hundred percent of the donations will go to Red Nose Day, benefiting grantee partner organizations that help underserved children stay safe, healthy, educated and empowered through nutritious meals, educational services, safe shelter and more.

“The dire effects of the pandemic have disproportionately impacted children who are living in poverty. As so many families face a long road to recovery, the donations of millions of generous supporters and customers will be more important than ever, funding truly critical programs," said Alison Moore, CEO of Comic Relief US, the nonprofit organization behind Red Nose Day. “We are thrilled to have the Digital Red Nose back this year, giving supporters an engaging way to turn hope into action, and for Walgreens’s continued partnership in bringing this to life.”